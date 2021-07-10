Cancel
US deal done on Directors’ Fortnight opener ‘Between Two Worlds’ (exclusive)

By Jeremy Kay
Screendaily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the first on-site US deal for a film in the Cannes festival, Cohen Media Group has acquired Directors’ Fortnight opening film Between Two Worlds starring Juliette Binoche. Emmanuel Carrère’s drama follows a writer who goes undercover as a contract cleaner in order to write an exposé on precarious working...

