The Mets entered the second game of the day needing to win to split the doubleheader and also to at least split the series. They had Tylor Megill on the mound, and while he only gave up one run and kept the Mets in the lead, he also only was able to go 3.2 innings with a high pitch count, and had several baserunners who could’ve tacked on more runs. Jeurys Familia, Seth Lugo, and Edwin Díaz kept the Mets in the game, with only Seth Lugo allowing a run on a Jacob Stallings solo home run.