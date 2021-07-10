Michael Edward Crick, 55, of Nortonville, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the Heartford House Hospice in Owensboro. Born Jan. 14, 1966, to Bobby and Sandra (Townsell) Crick of Mortons Gap, Mike attended Concord General Baptist Church in Manitou. He was the owner/operator of Shelby Tire in Madisonville since 1993 and has worked there since 1984. “Mr. Mopar,” as he was often referred to by his racing friends, had a passion for drag racing and was a member of the National Hot Rod Association. He and his family traveled across the country, making friends and sharing his love for the sport with his daughter.