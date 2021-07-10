Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nortonville, KY

Michael Edward Crick

Messenger
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Edward Crick, 55, of Nortonville, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the Heartford House Hospice in Owensboro. Born Jan. 14, 1966, to Bobby and Sandra (Townsell) Crick of Mortons Gap, Mike attended Concord General Baptist Church in Manitou. He was the owner/operator of Shelby Tire in Madisonville since 1993 and has worked there since 1984. “Mr. Mopar,” as he was often referred to by his racing friends, had a passion for drag racing and was a member of the National Hot Rod Association. He and his family traveled across the country, making friends and sharing his love for the sport with his daughter.

www.the-messenger.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
City
Manitou, KY
City
Bethany, KY
City
Madisonville, KY
City
Nortonville, KY
Madisonville, KY
Obituaries
City
Mortons Gap, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Rod#Drag Racing#Shelby Tire#Bandy Funeral Home#P O Box 630#Ky 42436#Bandyfuneralhome Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsCNN

Liberals struggle with Breyer's refusal to retire

Washington (CNN) — Justice Stephen Breyer's latest signal, in comments made exclusively to CNN, that he is not yet ready to retire from the Supreme Court is angering progressive advocates and leading legal observers to wonder whether the left's pressure campaign on Breyer backfired. For months, liberal groups have called...

Comments / 0

Community Policy