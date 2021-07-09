Cancel
What to watch this weekend: ‘Wellington Paranormal’ on CW

By Anying Guo
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanger Force (Nickelodeon at 8) Strange things begin to occur to Bose after he falls in love with an alien. 2021 ESPYs (ABC at 8) The ceremony for Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Award recognizes achievements in sports and athletics. Shark Terror: USS Indianapolis (Reelz at 8) Nine hundred men are stranded at sea and must...

TV SeriesDigital Courier

TV’s Ever-Changing Sitcoms, HBO’s ‘White Lotus,’ CW’s Hilarious ‘Wellington Paranormal,’ Nicola Walker in ‘Unforgotten,’ ‘Animal Kingdom’ Returns, ‘Shark Week’

It’s a busy weekend for high-profile premieres. CNN tracks the evolution of the sitcom in an eight-part series. HBO welcomes entitled vacationers to Hawaii in the satirical The White Lotus. A hilarious spinoff of What We Do in the Shadows follows clueless New Zealand cops dealing with the supernatural in Wellington Paranormal. PBS delivers a double dose of British mystery with the fourth season of Unforgotten and the new Professor T. After a long break, TNT’s Animal Kingdom returns, minus Smurf. Discovery launches its 33rd annual Shark Week.
Atlanta, GAMarietta Daily Journal

What's on TV Monday: 'The Republic of Sarah' on the CW; 'Sharkfest' on National Geographic

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv. All American Spencer, Olivia and Jordan (Daniel Ezra, Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling) want to get out of town for a few days, so they join Simone (guest star Geffri Maya) on a road trip to Atlanta to visit her aunt (guest star Kelly Jenrette), a journalism professor at one of the city's historic Black colleges. Peyton Smith guest stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Wellington Paranormal is like a series-length comedy version of the “X-Cops” episode of The X-Files

Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s second What We Do in the Shadows spinoff, first released in 2018 and premiering Sunday on The CW, follows a special unit of New Zealand’s police force tasked with investigating supernatural activity in the capital city with its two leads, played by Mike Minogue and Karen O'Leary, even comparing themselves to Mulder and Scully. "Mulder and Scully often failed to find answers because they were confronting deep conspiracies, but Minogue and O’Leary fail in their cases because they’re ludicrously oblivious and incompetent," says Samantha Nelson. "In What We Do in the Shadows, the duo were hypnotized into ignoring anything strange in the vampire-occupied house, and they blamed a lost dog for a werewolf attack. They’re just as ineffectual in Wellington Paranormal, often making situations worse and rarely providing any significant assistance to the victims or community."
TV Serieskosu.org

In 'Wellington Paranormal,' Clueless Kiwi Cops Meet Dryly Deadpan Demons

On the excellent, very silly yet dry-as-vampire-dust series What We Do in the Shadows, a bunch of vampire housemates are constantly followed by a documentary crew capturing their mundane everyday (everynight, technically) existence. WWDITS hews closely to the established, familiar mockumentary format — handheld camerawork, a sense that the subjects of the series are only too aware of how they're being perceived, and frequent cutaways to "talking head" interviews with isolated characters.
TV SeriesNew Haven Register

'Wellington Paranormal': An Oddball Feast for Blood-Starved 'Shadows' Fans

For an upcoming feature story tied to September’s third season premiere of FX’s What We Do in the Shadows, I spoke with the cast and creative team of the vampire comedy about what’s made it the funniest show on TV. In one of those conversations, star Matt Berry noted that the show is a convergence of three different comic sensibilities: New Zealand, courtesy of creator Jemaine Clement; the U.K., courtesy of him and co-stars Natasia Demetriou and Kayvan Novak; and the United States, courtesy of the show’s other writers, plus actors Mark Proksch and Harvey Guillen. The three national flavors of humor already have some overlap, but Shadows definitely benefits from being able to combine, say, the buttoned-down style of Clement and Taika Waititi’s other work with the creative insult humor that’s endemic to a lot of Britcoms, then garnish those with ideas unique to the vamps living in Staten Island.
TV SeriesNorman Transcript

Jemaine Clement talks supernatural comedy 'Wellington Paranormal'

It must always be a dark and stormy night in New Zealand because the guy who brought us vampires in “What We Do in the Shadows” is at it again. Only this time he’s tracking the cops as they pursue the elusive paranormal. With ghosts and spirits afoot, who you gonna call?
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

'What We Do in the Shadows' Companion Piece 'Wellington Paranormal' Lacks a Certain Sparkle: TV Review

FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows” is a master class in extending a slight premise boundlessly outward. That series, based on Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s film, imagines a comic universe in which ancient vampires make their way through humdrum lives stripped of Transylvanian glamour in modern New York City. There’s real comic potential, all taking place within a clearly defined reality.
MoviesABC 4

New movies to watch this weekend

Grab your popcorn! It’s Friday, and that means a couple of new movies to watch this weekend. Patrick Beatty is joining us back in the studio to share his latest reviews for new films. ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’. In Theaters and HBO Max July 16th. Directed By: Malcolm D....
TV SeriesMinneapolis Star Tribune

Our critics' guide to what to watch (and avoid) on TV this weekend

Mindy Kaling continues to pay homage to John Hughes' films — with one important difference. While the "Sixteen Candles" director had no time for diversity, show creator Kaling embraces it, especially in the second season of this lovable teen comedy about an Indian-American girl bumbling her way through high school. The stakes are higher this time around as her posse deals with abusive boyfriends, eating disorders and getting suspended. John McEnroe is so pitch perfect as the fiery narrator, you'll wish he recorded every audiobook on the market. Netflix.
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘Wellington Paranormal’ Review: Supernatural Comedy Isn’t Just for ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Completists

There are plenty of other reasons to watch, but the opening credits for “Wellington Paranormal” distill the show’s appeal down to its essence. The credits introduce the three central figures in this survey of mysterious happenings in and around New Zealand’s capital. There’s a pair of police officers — O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) and her partner Minogue (Mike Minogue) — and the officer they both report to, Sergeant Maaka (Maaka Pohatu).
TV SeriesNew Haven Register

Amazon Releases 'Modern Love' Season 2 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Amazon Prime Video released a trailer for Season 2 of “Modern Love,” which launches Aug. 13 on the streamer. The anthology will feature eight new episodes showcasing individual stories about relationships, connections, betrayals and revelations. Each episode is inspired by the true events from the New York Times column of the same name.
TV & VideosNorth Country Public Radio

What's Making Us Happy: A Guide For Your Weekend Watching, Listening And Reading

This week, the Emmy nominations left us, as is their wont, by turns delighted (I May Destroy You! Pose! MJ Rodriguez!), puzzled (Emily in Paris? Seriously?) and vaguely dissatisfied (Justice for Rutherford Falls!). It was also a week in which Warner Bros. and LeBron James collabbed to produce content that leverages their respective verticals, vis-à-vis brand management, and further optimizes their audience engagement. (Read: Space Jam: A New Legacy came out.) But as always, we've got some great recommendations for your weekend, let's get to them:
TV Seriesinews.co.uk

The 10 best TV shows to watch this week, from Uprising to Sexy Beasts

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live) and Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele) star as Melissa and Josh, a backpacking couple who find themselves in an all-singing, all-dancing town. But Schmigadoon isn’t just home to a group of overzealous performers – the inhabitants are actually stuck in a 40s musical. Before long, Melissa and Josh find themselves trapped, too, unable to leave until they find “true love” – and, apparently, that’s not with each other.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

9 Underrated Netflix Original TV Shows That Are Worth Watching

At this point, it’s almost funny how many shows Netflix decides to release each year, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t tons of awesome picks out there to watch. There are super popular series on the streaming site, like Stranger Things or the massive 2020 hit, Bridgerton, however, we’re here to talk about the underrated shows.

