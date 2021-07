A trio of Oklahoma baseball players were selected on Day 2 of the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft. Junior first baseman Tyler Hardman was a fifth-round pick by the New York Yankees, the 153rd pick overall. The Yankees biggest rivals, the Boston Red Sox, selected right-handed pitcher Wyatt Olds in the seventh round with the 196th overall pick in the draft, and right-handed pitcher Jason Ruffcorn was taken one round later, by the Philadelphia Phillies, with 235th pick.