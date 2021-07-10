Motorists must be mindful to share roads

Have you recently passed your driving test? This is an incredible feeling and can make a huge difference to your life no matter what age you are by providing a great sense of freedom and independence. Passing your test is exciting, but it can also be a stressful and daunting time because it is very different to driving with someone providing advice and support, and you also have other responsibilities like looking after your car. This post will outline a few helpful tips for new motorists that will hopefully help you to hit the ground running and enjoy this new chapter in your life.