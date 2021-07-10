Motorists must be mindful to share roads
As I prepare to take my third trip across the country to Nevada on my beloved 2010 Goldwing, I recently came across an interesting article in a motorcycling magazine. The article asked motorcycle riders to answer the following question: “What would you like to say to car drivers on the road with you?” A sample of the responses include: “Slower traffic keep right,” “Get off the left lane; it’s for passing” and “Traffic laws aren’t suggestions.” The most disturbing response was cited in 43% of all answers: “Put down your phone and pay attention to the road.”www.nny360.com
