NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Tolleson Mayor and Council are seeking candidates to serve as a member of the City of Tolleson Planning and Zoning Commission. This Commission serves to analyze, review and make recommendations to the City Council regarding land use and development related issues. Meetings are scheduled as needed and would take place on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 5:00 P.M. The member selected and ultimately appointed by the City Council must be eighteen years of age or older and reside within the City of Tolleson.