Histological regression in melanoma: impact on sentinel lymph node status and survival

By Karina Aivazian, Tasnia Ahmed, Mary-Ann El Sharouni, Jonathan R. Stretch, Robyn P. M. Saw, Andrew J. Spillane, Kerwin F. Shannon, Sydney Ch’ng, Omgo E. Nieweg, John F. Thompson, Serigne N. Lo, Richard A. Scolyer
 5 days ago

Regression in melanoma is an immunological phenomenon that results in partial or complete replacement of the tumor with variably vascular fibrous tissue, often accompanied by pigment-laden macrophages and chronic inflammation. In some cases, tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) may represent the earliest phase of this process. The prognostic significance of regression has long been a matter of debate, with inconsistent findings reported in the literature to date. This study sought to determine whether regression in primary cutaneous melanomas predicted sentinel lymph node (SLN) status and survival outcomes in a large cohort of patients managed at a single centre. Clinical and pathological parameters for 8,693 consecutive cases were retrieved. Associations between regression and SLN status, overall survival (OS), melanoma-specific survival (MSS) and recurrence-free survival (RFS) were investigated using logistic and Cox regression. Histological evidence of regression was present in 1958 cases (22.5%). Regression was significantly associated with lower Breslow thickness, lower mitotic rate, and absence of ulceration (p < 0.0001). Multivariable analysis showed that regression in combination with TILs independently predicted a negative SLN biopsy (OR 0.33; 95% C.I. 0.20–0.52; p < 0.0001). Patients whose tumors showed both regression and TILs had the highest 10-year OS (65%, 95% C.I. 59–71%), MSS (85%, 95% C.I. 81–89%), and RFS (60%, 95% C.I. 54–66%). On multivariable analyses, the concurrent presence of regression and TILs independently predicted the lowest risk of death from melanoma (HR 0.69; 95% C.I. 0.51–0.94; p = 0.0003) as well as the lowest rate of disease recurrence (HR 0.71; 95% C.I. 0.58–0.85; p < 0.0001). However, in contrast, in the subgroup analysis of Stage III patients, the presence of regression predicted the lowest OS and RFS, with MSS showing a similar trend. Overall, these findings indicate a prognostically favorable role of regression in primary cutaneous melanoma. However, in Stage III melanoma patients, regression may be a marker of more aggressive disease.

Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Impact of surgical resection of butterfly glioblastoma on survival: a meta-analysis based on comparative studies

Butterfly glioblastoma (bGBM) is a rare brain tumor that invades both hemispheres by crossing the corpus callosum. bGBM is associated with a dismal prognosis with a median survival time of a few months. Surgical resection is a rare treatment option due to the unfavorable location and assumed poor risk-to-benefit ratio. Therefore, a biopsy-alone approach is considered the main treatment option. This meta-analysis aimed to systematically evaluate whether resection of bGBM is associated with improved overall survival compared with biopsy alone. We searched three databases to find studies that compare resection with biopsy in 6-, 12- and 18-months overall survival in patients with bGBM. We calculated the pooled relative risk (RR) of mortality using a random-effects model. Five studies with 194 patients were included in the meta-analysis. Mortality was decreased for resection compared with biopsy at 6-months (RR 0.63 [95% CI 0.44–0.91]). No significant differences in overall survival were found at 12 (RR 0.76 [95% CI 0.50–1.14]) and 18-months (RR 0.84 [95% CI 0.56–1.26]). Surgical resection of bGBM is associated with an improved 6-months overall survival compared with biopsy alone. We have not found strong evidence supporting the superiority of resection over biopsy alone in overall survival at 12 and 18-months.
ScienceNature.com

Diosmetin has therapeutic efficacy in colitis regulating gut microbiota, inflammation, and oxidative stress via the circ-Sirt1/Sirt1 axis

Diosmetin (3',5,7 -trihydroxy-4'-methoxy flavone) is a natural flavonoid compound in the citrus species, it exhibits a variety of pharmacological activities, but little is known of its effects on colitis. In this study we evaluated the therapeutic effects of diosmetin on mouse models of chronic and acute colitis. Chronic colitis was induced in mice by drinking water containing 3% dextran sulfate sodium (DSS) from D0 to D8, followed by administration of diosmetin (25, 50 mg · kg−1 · d−1) for another 8 days. Acute colitis was induced by drinking water containing 5% DSS from D0 to D7, the mice concomitantly received diosmetin (25, 50 mg · kg−1 · d−1) from D1 to D7. During the experiments, body weight and disease activity index (DAI) were assessed daily. After the mice were sacrificed, colon tissue and feces samples were collected, and colon length was measured. We showed that in both models, diosmetin administration significantly decreased DAI score and ameliorated microscopic colon tissue damage; increased the expression of tight junction proteins (occludin, claudin-1, and zonula occludens-1), and reduced the secretion of proinflammatory cytokines IL-1β, IL-6, TNF-α, and Cox-2 in colon tissue. We found that diosmetin administration remarkably inhibited colon oxidative damage by adjusting the levels of intracellular and mitochondrial reactive oxygen species, GSH-Px, SOD, MDA and GSH in colon tissue. The protection of diosmetin against intestinal epithelial barrier damage and oxidative stress were also observed in LPS-treated Caco-2 and IEC-6 cells in vitro. Furthermore, we demonstrated that diosmetin markedly increased the expression of Nrf2 and HO-1 and reduced the ratio of acetylated NF-κB and NF-κB by activating the circ-Sirt1/Sirt1 axis, which inhibited oxidative stress and inflammation in vivo and in vitro. Diosmetin reversed the effects of si-circSirt1 and si-Sirt1 in LPS-treated Caco-2 and IEC-6 cells. When the gut microbiota was analyzed in the mouse model of colitis, we found that diosmetin administration modulated the abundance of Bacteroidetes, Actinobacteria, Cyanobacteria and Firmicutes, which were crucial for inflammatory bowel disease. Our results have linked colitis to the circ-Sirt1/Sirt1 signaling pathway, which is activated by diosmetin. The results imply that diosmetin may be a novel candidate to alleviate DSS-induced colitis and can be a lead compound for future optimization and modification.
CancerNature.com

Impact of prior treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitors on dacarbazine efficacy in metastatic melanoma

Despite its low efficacy, chemotherapy with dacarbazine remains an option in metastatic melanoma patients after failure of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) ± targeted therapy. Some observations suggested an increased efficacy of chemotherapy in melanoma or lung cancer patients previously treated with ICI; we aimed to evaluate the efficacy of dacarbazine in a controlled-group study of patients pre-treated or not with ICI.
CancerNature.com

CtBP1/2 differentially regulate genomic stability and DNA repair pathway in high-grade serous ovarian cancer cell

The C-terminal binding proteins (CtBPs), CtBP1 and CtBP2, are transcriptional co-repressor that interacts with multiple transcriptional factors to modulate the stability of chromatin. CtBP proteins were identified with overexpression in the high-grade serous ovarian carcinoma (HGSOC). However, little is known about CtBP proteins’ regulatory roles in genomic stability and DNA repair in HGSOC. In this study, we combined whole-transcriptome analysis with multiple research methods to investigate the role of CtBP1/2 in genomic stability. Several key functional pathways were significantly enriched through whole transcription profile analysis of CtBP1/2 knockdown SKOV3 cells, including DNA damage repair, apoptosis, and cell cycle. CtBP1/2 knockdown induced cancer cell apoptosis, increased genetic instability, and enhanced the sensitivity to DNA damage agents, such as γ-irradiation and chemotherapy drug (Carboplatin and etoposide). The results of DNA fiber assay revealed that CtBP1/2 contribute differentially to the integrity of DNA replication track and stability of DNA replication recovery. CtBP1 protects the integrity of stalled forks under metabolic stress condition during prolonged periods of replication, whereas CtBP2 acts a dominant role in stability of DNA replication recovery. Furthermore, CtBP1/2 knockdown shifted the DSBs repair pathway from homologous recombination (HR) to non-homologous end joining (NHEJ) and activated DNA-PK in SKOV3 cells. Interesting, blast through TCGA tumor cases, patients with CtBP2 genetic alternation had a significantly longer overall survival time than unaltered patients. Together, these results revealed that CtBP1/2 play a different regulatory role in genomic stability and DSBs repair pathway bias in serous ovarian cancer cells. It is possible to generate novel potential targeted therapy strategy and translational application for serous ovarian carcinoma patients with a predictable better clinical outcome.
ScienceNature.com

A novel RyR1-selective inhibitor prevents and rescues sudden death in mouse models of malignant hyperthermia and heat stroke

Mutations in the type 1 ryanodine receptor (RyR1), a Ca2+ release channel in skeletal muscle, hyperactivate the channel to cause malignant hyperthermia (MH) and are implicated in severe heat stroke. Dantrolene, the only approved drug for MH, has the disadvantages of having very poor water solubility and long plasma half-life. We show here that an oxolinic acid-derivative RyR1-selective inhibitor, 6,7-(methylenedioxy)-1-octyl-4-quinolone-3-carboxylic acid (Compound 1, Cpd1), effectively prevents and treats MH and heat stroke in several mouse models relevant to MH. Cpd1 reduces resting intracellular Ca2+, inhibits halothane- and isoflurane-induced Ca2+ release, suppresses caffeine-induced contracture in skeletal muscle, reduces sarcolemmal cation influx, and prevents or reverses the fulminant MH crisis induced by isoflurane anesthesia and rescues animals from heat stroke caused by environmental heat stress. Notably, Cpd1 has great advantages of better water solubility and rapid clearance in vivo over dantrolene. Cpd1 has the potential to be a promising candidate for effective treatment of patients carrying RyR1 mutations.
ScienceNature.com

Exogenous misfolded protein oligomers can cross the intestinal barrier and cause a disease phenotype in C. elegans

Misfolded protein oligomers are increasingly recognized as highly cytotoxic agents in a wide range of human disorders associated with protein aggregation. In this study, we assessed the possible uptake and resulting toxic effects of model protein oligomers administered to C. elegans through the culture medium. We used an automated machine-vision, high-throughput screening procedure to monitor the phenotypic changes in the worms, in combination with confocal microscopy to monitor the diffusion of the oligomers, and oxidative stress assays to detect their toxic effects. Our results suggest that the oligomers can diffuse from the intestinal lumen to other tissues, resulting in a disease phenotype. We also observed that pre-incubation of the oligomers with a molecular chaperone (αB-crystallin) or a small molecule inhibitor of protein aggregation (squalamine), reduced the oligomer absorption. These results indicate that exogenous misfolded protein oligomers can be taken up by the worms from their environment and spread across tissues, giving rise to pathological effects in regions distant from their place of absorbance.
CancerNature.com

Nanotherapeutics for cardiovascular disease

Nanotherapies are emerging rapidly as options to treat cardiovascular disease. However, insufficient and heterogeneous delivery remain critical issues. Novel strategies to boost targeted delivery of systemically administered nanoparticles by optimizing the particle physical properties or using immune cells as carriers promise to increase nanotherapeutic effectiveness in cardiovascular and other inflammatory diseases.
CancerNature.com

How pandemics strengthen links between viruses and autoimmunity

You have full access to this article via your institution. When neurologist Russell Dale met a 15-year-old with an acute condition resembling Parkinson’s disease in 2000 while working in London, it was like seeing someone with an illness from a century ago. The teenager had initially had an infection, possibly...
CancerNature.com

Mutant p53-reactivating compound APR-246 synergizes with asparaginase in inducing growth suppression in acute lymphoblastic leukemia cells

Asparaginase depletes extracellular asparagine in the blood and is an important treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) due to asparagine auxotrophy of ALL blasts. Unfortunately, resistance occurs and has been linked to expression of the enzyme asparagine synthetase (ASNS), which generates asparagine from intracellular sources. Although TP53 is the most frequently mutated gene in cancer overall, TP53 mutations are rare in ALL. However, TP53 mutation is associated with poor therapy response and occurs at higher frequency in relapsed ALL. The mutant p53-reactivating compound APR-246 (Eprenetapopt/PRIMA-1Met) is currently being tested in phase II and III clinical trials in several hematological malignancies with mutant TP53. Here we present CEllular Thermal Shift Assay (CETSA) data indicating that ASNS is a direct or indirect target of APR-246 via the active product methylene quinuclidinone (MQ). Furthermore, combination treatment with asparaginase and APR-246 resulted in synergistic growth suppression in ALL cell lines. Our results thus suggest a potential novel treatment strategy for ALL.
CancerNature.com

Sequential CD19/22 CAR T-cell immunotherapy following autologous stem cell transplantation for central nervous system lymphoma

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell immunotherapy following autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) is a promising method for refractory or relapsed multiple myeloma, but explicit data for central nervous system lymphoma (CNSL) are lacking. Here, we treated 13 CNSL patients with ASCT sequential CD19/22 CAR T-cell infusion and simultaneously evaluated the clinical efficacy and toxicity. The 13 CNSL patients analyzed included four primary CNSL and nine secondary CNSL patients. Patients 1 and 10, who had complete remission status before enrollment, maintained clinical efficacy without recurrence. Nine of the remaining 11 patients responded to our protocol with a median durable time of 14.03 months, and the overall response and complete remission rate were 81.81% and 54.55%, respectively. No patient suffered grades 3–4 cytokine-release syndrome (CRS), and only patient 10 experienced severe immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS). In addition, increases in serum ferritin and interleukin-6 levels were often accompanied by CRS and ICANS. After a median follow-up time of 14.20 months, the estimated 1-year progression-free survival and overall survival rates were 74.59% and 82.50%, respectively. Sequential CD19/22 CAR T-cell immunotherapy following ASCT as a novel method for CNSL appears to have encouraging long-term efficacy with relatively manageable side effects.
ScienceNature.com

A systematic review assessing the existence of pneumothorax-only variants of FLCN. Implications for lifelong surveillance of renal tumours

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Individuals with Birt–Hogg–Dubé syndrome (BHDS) may develop fibrofolliculomas, pneumothorax and/or renal cell carcinoma (RCC). Currently, all patients with pathogenic FLCN variants are recommended to have renal surveillance. It has however been suggested that some FLCN variants only cause pneumothorax, which would make surveillance unnecessary in certain cases. This review assesses this possibility. We provide an up-to-date analysis of clinical and genetic features of BHDS. The PUBMED database was systematically searched to find all articles describing patients with pathogenic FLCN variants. The relevant clinical and genetic features of these patients were recorded and analysed. The prevalence of pneumothorax, pulmonary cysts, RCC and characteristic skin lesions in BHDS were 50.9% (n = 1038), 91.9% (n = 720), 22.5% (n = 929) and 47.9% (n = 989), respectively. There was a higher prevalence of pneumothoraces (p < 0.0001) but lower prevalence of dermatological findings (p < 0.0001) in patients from East Asia compared to North America or Europe. Of the 194 pathogenic FLCN variants, 76 could be defined as ‘pneumothorax-only’. Pneumothorax only pathogenic variants (POPVs) were distributed throughout the gene, and there were no statistical differences in variant type. The majority of POPVs (65/76) affected no more than three individuals. Individuals with ‘POPVs’ also tended to be younger (45 vs. 47 years, p < 0.05). Many apparent POPVs in the literature could result from variable expressivity, age-related penetrance and other confounding factors. We therefore recommend that all individuals found to carry a pathogenic FLCN variant be enroled in lifelong surveillance for RCC.
CancerMedscape News

Risk Factors for Melanoma by Anatomical Site

R. Laskar; A. Ferreiro-Iglesias; D.T. Bishop; M.M. Iles; P.A. Kanetsky; B.K. Armstrong; M.H. Law; A.M. Goldstein; J.F. Aitken; G.G. Giles; H.A. Robbins; A.E. Cust. The British Journal of Dermatology. 2021;184(6):1085-1093. Abstract and Introduction. Abstract. Background: Melanoma aetiology has been proposed to have two pathways, which are determined by naevi and...
CancerNature.com

Oncological and functional outcomes of supratotal resection of IDH1 wild-type glioblastoma based on C-methionine PET: a retrospective, single-center study

The oncological and functional outcomes in glioblastoma (GBM) patients following supratotal resection (SupTR), involving complete resection of contrast-enhancing enhanced (CE) tumors and areas of methionine (Met) uptake on 11C-met positron emission tomography (Met-PET), are unknown. We conducted a retrospective review in newly diagnosed, IDH1 wild-type GBM patients, comparing SupTR with gross total resection (GTR), in which only CE tumor tissue was resected. All patients underwent standard radiotherapy and temozolomide treatment, and were followed for tumor recurrence and overall survival (OS). Among the 30 patients included in this study, 7 underwent SupTR and 23 underwent GTR. Awake craniotomy with cortical and subcortical mapping was more frequently performed in the SupTR group than in the GTR group. During the follow-up period, significantly different patterns of disease progression were observed between groups. Although more than 80% of recurrences were local in the GTR group, all recurrences in the SupTR group were distant. Median OS in the GTR and SupTR groups was 18.5 months (95% confidence interval [CI] 14.2–35.1) and not reached (95% CI 30.5-not estimable), respectively; this difference was statistically significant (p = 0.03 by log-rank test). No postoperative neurocognitive decline was evident in patients who underwent SupTR. Compared to GTR alone, aggressive resection of both CE tumors and areas with Met uptake (SupTR) under awake craniotomy with functional mapping results in a survival benefit associated with better local control and neurocognitive preservation.
CancerScience Now

Losartan prevents tumor-induced hearing loss and augments radiation efficacy in NF2 schwannoma rodent models

Hearing loss is one of the most common symptoms of neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2) caused by vestibular schwannomas (VSs). Fibrosis in the VS tumor microenvironment (TME) is associated with hearing loss in patients with NF2. We hypothesized that reducing the fibrosis using losartan, an FDA-approved antihypertensive drug that blocks fibrotic and inflammatory signaling, could improve hearing. Using NF2 mouse models, we found that losartan treatment normalized the TME by (i) reducing neuroinflammatory IL-6/STAT3 signaling and preventing hearing loss, (ii) normalizing tumor vasculature and alleviating neuro-edema, and (iii) increasing oxygen delivery and enhancing efficacy of radiation therapy. In preparation to translate these exciting findings into the clinic, we used patient samples and data and demonstrated that IL-6/STAT3 signaling inversely associated with hearing function, that elevated production of tumor-derived IL-6 was associated with reduced viability of cochlear sensory cells and neurons in ex vivo organotypic cochlear cultures, and that patients receiving angiotensin receptor blockers have no progression in VS-induced hearing loss compared with patients on other or no antihypertensives based on a retrospective analysis of patients with VS and hypertension. Our study provides the rationale and critical data for a prospective clinical trial of losartan in patients with VS.
CancerNature.com

Bergenin, a PPARγ agonist, inhibits Th17 differentiation and subsequent neutrophilic asthma by preventing GLS1-dependent glutaminolysis

Bergenin is a natural PPARγ agonist that can prevent neutrophil aggregation, and often be used in clinics for treating respiratory diseases. Recent data show that Th17 cells are important for neutrophil aggregation and asthma through secreting IL-17A. In this study, we investigated the effects of bergenin on Th17 differentiation in vitro and subsequent neutrophilic asthma in mice. Naïve T cells isolated from mouse mesenteric lymph nodes were treated with IL-23, TGF-β, and IL-6 to induce Th17 differentiation. We showed that in naïve T cells under Th17-polarizing condition, the addition of bergenin (3, 10, 30 μM) concentration-dependently decreased the percentage of CD4+ IL-17A+ T cells and mRNA expression of specific transcription factor RORγt, and function-related factors IL-17A/F, IL-21, and IL-22, but did not affect the cell vitality and apoptosis. Furthermore, bergenin treatment prevented GLS1-dependent glutaminolysis in the progress of Th17 differentiation, slightly affected the levels of SLC1A5, SLC38A1, GLUD1, GOT1, and GPT2. Glutamine deprivation, the addition of glutamate (1 mM), α-ketoglutarate (1 mM), or GLS1 plasmid all significantly attenuated the above-mentioned actions of bergenin. Besides, we demonstrated that bergenin (3, 10, and 30 μM) concentration-dependently activated PPARγ in naïve T cells, whereas PPARγ antagonist GW9662 and siPPARγ abolished bergenin-caused inhibition on glutaminolysis and Th17 differentiation. Furthermore, we revealed that bergenin inhibited glutaminolysis by regulating the level of CDK1, phosphorylation and degradation of Cdh1, and APC/C-Cdh1-mediated ubiquitin-proteasomal degradation of GLS1 after activating PPARγ. We demonstrated a correlation existing among bergenin-affected GLS1-dependent glutaminolysis, PPARγ, “CDK1-APC/C-Cdh1” signaling, and Th17 differentiation. Finally, the therapeutic effect and mechanisms for bergenin-inhibited Th17 responses and neutrophilic asthma were confirmed in a mouse model of neutrophilic asthma by administration of GW9662 or GLS1 overexpression plasmid in vivo. In conclusion, bergenin repressed Th17 differentiation and then alleviated neutrophilic asthma in mice by inhibiting GLS1-dependent glutaminolysis via regulating the “CDK1-APC/C-Cdh1” signaling after activating PPARγ.
ScienceNature.com

Danshensu alleviates pseudo-typed SARS-CoV-2 induced mouse acute lung inflammation

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) can induce acute inflammatory response like acute lung inflammation (ALI) or acute respiratory distress syndrome, leading to severe progression and mortality. Therapeutics for treatment of SARS-CoV-2-triggered respiratory inflammation are urgent to be discovered. Our previous study shows that Salvianolic acid C potently inhibits SARS-CoV-2 infection. In this study, we investigated the antiviral effects of a Salvia miltiorrhiza compound, Danshensu, in vitro and in vivo, including the mechanism of S protein-mediated virus attachment and entry into target cells. In authentic and pseudo-typed virus assays in vitro, Danshensu displayed a potent antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2 with EC50 of 0.97 μM, and potently inhibited the entry of SARS-CoV-2 S protein-pseudo-typed virus (SARS-CoV-2 S) into ACE2-overexpressed HEK-293T cells (IC50 = 0.31 μM) and Vero-E6 cell (IC50 = 4.97 μM). Mice received SARS-CoV-2 S via trachea to induce ALI, while the VSV-G treated mice served as controls. The mice were administered Danshensu (25, 50, 100 mg/kg, i.v., once) or Danshensu (25, 50, 100 mg·kg-1·d-1, oral administration, for 7 days) before SARS-CoV-2 S infection. We showed that SARS-CoV-2 S infection induced severe inflammatory cell infiltration, severely damaged lung tissue structure, highly expressed levels of inflammatory cytokines, and activated TLR4 and hyperphosphorylation of the NF-κB p65; the high expression of angiotensinogen (AGT) and low expression of ACE2 at the mRNA level in the lung tissue were also observed. Both oral and intravenous pretreatment with Danshensu dose-dependently alleviated the pathological alterations in mice infected with SARS-CoV-2 S. This study not only establishes a mouse model of pseudo-typed SARS-CoV-2 (SARS-CoV-2 S) induced ALI, but also demonstrates that Danshensu is a potential treatment for COVID-19 patients to inhibit the lung inflammatory response.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Cracking the genetic code of autoimmune disease

Genomic analysis is helping reserachers to understand the causes of autoimmunity, but it will not be easy to translate this into treatments. Simon Makin is a freelance writer in London. You have full access to this article via your institution. In 2005, immunologist David Hafler, then at Harvard Medical School...
CancerNature.com

Liquid biopsy: an evolving paradigm for the biological characterisation of plasma cell disorders

Liquid biopsies—a source of circulating cell-free nucleic acids, proteins and extracellular vesicles—are currently being explored for the quantitative and qualitative characterisation of the tumour genome and as a mode of non-invasive therapeutic monitoring in cancer. Emerging data suggest that liquid biopsies might offer a potentially simple, non-invasive, repeatable strategy for diagnosis, prognostication and therapeutic decision making in a genetically heterogeneous disease like multiple myeloma (MM), with particular applicability in subsets of patients where conventional markers of disease burden may be less informative. In this review, we describe the emerging utility of the evaluation of circulating tumour DNA, extracellular RNA, cell-free proteins and metabolites and extracellular vesicles in MM.
ScienceNature.com

Phosphorylated tau181 in plasma as a potential biomarker for Alzheimer’s disease in adults with Down syndrome

Plasma tau phosphorylated at threonine 181 (p-tau181) predicts Alzheimer’s disease (AD) pathology with high accuracy in the general population. In this study, we investigated plasma p-tau181 as a biomarker of AD in individuals with Down syndrome (DS). We included 366 adults with DS (240 asymptomatic, 43 prodromal AD, 83 AD dementia) and 44 euploid cognitively normal controls. We measured plasma p-tau181 with a Single molecule array (Simoa) assay. We examined the diagnostic performance of p-tau181 for the detection of AD and the relationship with other fluid and imaging biomarkers. Plasma p-tau181 concentration showed an area under the curve of 0.80 [95% CI 0.73–0.87] and 0.92 [95% CI 0.89–0.95] for the discrimination between asymptomatic individuals versus those in the prodromal and dementia groups, respectively. Plasma p-tau181 correlated with atrophy and hypometabolism in temporoparietal regions. Our findings indicate that plasma p-tau181 concentration can be useful to detect AD in DS.
CancerNature.com

How stem cells could fix type 1 diabetes

Trials to replace the pancreatic β cells that are destroyed by this autoimmune disease are raising hopes of a cure. Liam Drew is a freelance writer near London. You have full access to this article via your institution. Insulin has been one of the most transformative discoveries in medicine. The...

