All crime is not created equal. The proposed Elder Parole Bill before the New York State Legislature failed to pass for good reason, it treats every incarcerated person the same, regardless of the crime they committed. If passed, the Elder Parole legislation would give a green light to all incarcerated people aged 55 and older to go before the NYS Parole Board for release consideration, regardless of their crime, as long as they have served 15 years of their sentence – even if they have not served their minimum sentence.