Big Bear Gear in Frenchtown, N.J.,will have its tubing business in full swing just in time for the July Fourth weekend. The business, which opened about a year ago as an outdoor equipment and rental shop, recently received a license from the state of New Jersey to operate tubing on the Delaware River after facing some challenges. Big Bear Gear delayed its plans to open from April to June 2020 because of COVID-19. “In the one year we have created a successful outdoor gear store along with classes and activities, and now the river tubing license from New Jersey,” said Michael Ehrenreich, the owner of Big Bear Gear. “In a challenging time, we have managed to launch a new business, create jobs, and support tourism and the local economy.”