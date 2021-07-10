Weekender: United Youth Group serves three Lewisburg churches

LEWISBURG — A “more the merrier” feeling has prevailed in part of Union County as three Lewisburg churches have combined their youth ministries. United Youth Group Director Mindy Moore began coordinating the efforts of Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church (BMUMC), First Baptist Church Lewisburg and St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in 2018. She is helped in her efforts by The Rev. Jillian Hankamer of First Baptist, Pastor Daniel Wilt of St. Paul’s and co-leader Michelle Walter.