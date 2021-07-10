Obituary: Gloria (Chicoine) Dunham

AUBURN – Gloria (Chicoine) Dunham, 86, formerly of Dixfield, died Wednesday evening, July 7th at Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn. She was born Jan. 13, 1935 in Livermore Falls, the daughter of Josephine Maguire and Donat Chicoine. She attended Livermore Falls High School. On July 23, 1956 she married Fred E. Dunham. They were married 33 years before he passed in 1987. Gloria worked at Riverside Restaurant as a waitress and cook. She was a member of the V.F.W. of Rumford, American Legion of Dixfield and Rumford, and the Rumford Snowshoe Club. She is survived by two daughters, Darlene Chase and husband Paul of Monmouth; and Terri Dunham of Rumford. Five grandchildren, Jennifer Harding of No. Monmouth, Paul Chase Jr. of Monmouth, Todd Chase of Lisbon Falls, Megan & Eric Daigle of Rumford, five great-grandchildren, Connor and Owen Harding, Ayden, Beckett, and Bentley Chase and her sister, Patty Libby of Auburn. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her brothers Manny, Lawrence, Arnold, Walter, Ovila, Norman, and Paul Chicoine, her sisters Madeline Coombs, Betty Chicoine, Lois Walton, Dorothy Chambers. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com.