Obituary: Steven H. Heikkinen

SOUTH PARIS – Steven H. Heikkinen, 58, of South Paris, Maine, passed away unexpectedly at his home on June 24, 2021.Steven was born on July 7, 1962, at Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway, Maine to Larry P. Heikkinen and Joanne V. Hawkins.He spent most of his years in West Paris and graduated in Bethel at Telstar High school in 1980 where he received a scholarship for graphic arts.Steven is survived by his son, Samuel Heikkinen of South Paris, his daughter, Bree Heikkinen of South Paris, his sister, Ginny Heikkinen of Haverhill, Massachusetts, his brother, Michael Heikkinen of Norway, Maine, along family and friends.Services will be private and announced at a later time. “Class of 1980 – If I die young don’t cry. Laugh, party, but don’t cry. ‘Cause I will have found my peace and quiet for Eternity, remember that!” *Steven Heikkinen*