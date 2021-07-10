Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rumford, ME

Obituary: Raymond E. Barker

Sun-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRUMFORD – Mr. Raymond E. Barker, 83, died Thursday July 8, 2021 at his residence on the Andover Road in Rumford.Born in Rumford, on Jan. 28, 1938 he was a son of Donald and Eva (Hoyt) Barker. Ray was a graduate of Stephens High School in Rumford. He worked for Oxford paper Company and Boise Cascade Paper Mill in the Maintenance Dept until his retirement in 2000. Ray was a member of Blazing Star Lodge for 48 years and served as Marshall for many years, he was a member of Kora Shrine, the Oxford County Shrine Club, Scottish Rite, the York Rite and was President of the East Ellis Cemetery in Rumford and was very active in the Rumford Center Church.Ray was married in Rumford, in 1984 to Winona Korhonen who survives of Rumford. Other survivors include his daughters, Laura Lowell and husband Robert of Newry, Barbara Rajaniemi and husband Donald of Rumford, Lu-Ann Buotte and husband Robert of Mexico, step-son Ralph Thurston of Lakeville, stepdaughter, Kathryn Gross and husband Michael of Rumford, grandchildren, Ciara, Levi, Robert John, Vicki, Nathan, and Eric, great-grandchildren, Gracie, Rilan, Asher, Carter and Paxton, stepgrandson, Christopher Gross, a brother, George Barker and wife Nancy of Rumford, a sister, Avis Patrick of Rumford.He was predeceased by two brothers, Roland and Donald Jr., and a sister, Beulah Abbott.Ray’s motto in life was “If it is to be, it’s up to me.”Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at http://www.meaderandson.com.Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Rumford Center Church. Interment will be in the East Ellis Cemetery in Rumford. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin Street, Rumford.

www.sunjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rumford, ME
City
Newry, ME
City
Lakeville, ME
Rumford, ME
Obituaries
City
Mexico, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert John
Person
Ciara
Person
Asher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Stephens High School#Oxford Paper Company#Boise Cascade Paper Mill#The Maintenance Dept#Blazing Star Lodge#Kora Shrine#The East Ellis Cemetery#The Rumford Center Church#Vicki Nathan#Beulah Abbott
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
CelebritiesNBC News

Britney Spears conservatorship case is giving politicians the wrong ideas

In what's probably the most watched conservatorship case in history, the yearslong controversy over music superstar Britney Spears' lack of control over her own life has taken center stage as she has appeared in court to plead for her freedom in recent weeks. Doing away with conservatorships or substantially watering...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Haitian presidential guard leader detained

The head of security at Haiti’s presidential palace has been detained by police amid the ongoing probe into Haitian President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination, local police and justice officials said Thursday. The Washington Post reported that Dimitri Hérard had been taken into custody, citing confirmation from a Haitian prosecutor, a spokesperson...

Comments / 0

Community Policy