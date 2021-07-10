Obituary: Raymond E. Barker

RUMFORD – Mr. Raymond E. Barker, 83, died Thursday July 8, 2021 at his residence on the Andover Road in Rumford.Born in Rumford, on Jan. 28, 1938 he was a son of Donald and Eva (Hoyt) Barker. Ray was a graduate of Stephens High School in Rumford. He worked for Oxford paper Company and Boise Cascade Paper Mill in the Maintenance Dept until his retirement in 2000. Ray was a member of Blazing Star Lodge for 48 years and served as Marshall for many years, he was a member of Kora Shrine, the Oxford County Shrine Club, Scottish Rite, the York Rite and was President of the East Ellis Cemetery in Rumford and was very active in the Rumford Center Church.Ray was married in Rumford, in 1984 to Winona Korhonen who survives of Rumford. Other survivors include his daughters, Laura Lowell and husband Robert of Newry, Barbara Rajaniemi and husband Donald of Rumford, Lu-Ann Buotte and husband Robert of Mexico, step-son Ralph Thurston of Lakeville, stepdaughter, Kathryn Gross and husband Michael of Rumford, grandchildren, Ciara, Levi, Robert John, Vicki, Nathan, and Eric, great-grandchildren, Gracie, Rilan, Asher, Carter and Paxton, stepgrandson, Christopher Gross, a brother, George Barker and wife Nancy of Rumford, a sister, Avis Patrick of Rumford.He was predeceased by two brothers, Roland and Donald Jr., and a sister, Beulah Abbott.Ray’s motto in life was “If it is to be, it’s up to me.”Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at http://www.meaderandson.com.Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Rumford Center Church. Interment will be in the East Ellis Cemetery in Rumford. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin Street, Rumford.