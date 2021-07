LIVERMORE FALLS – Kenneth Glen Hatch, 85, died July 1, 2021. He died at Sandy River Nursing Home with his sister, Marilyn and her husband Doug Sr., by his side. He had the best care at Sandy River Nursing Home. A heartfelt thank you to hospice, they are truly a dedicated group that kept us going. Also, thank you to the chaplain for singing Ken’s favored old country songs in the last hours of his life.