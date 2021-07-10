Obituary: Normand E. Ouellette

LISBON – Normand E. Ouellette, 73, passed away at his home in Lisbon on Friday, July 2, 2021.﻿Mr. Ouellette was born in Lewiston on March 9, 1948 to Edouard and Yvette (Levesque) Ouellette. He served in the United States Navy from 1967 to 1971 during the Vietnam War as a Damage Controlman. Normand was a man of quiet and gentle nature. He was a loving father, a proud Veteran and was deeply dedicated to his Christian faith. ﻿He worked at Pioneer Plastics and Wiley’s Construction, and then later as a custodial manager at St. Mary’s Hospital. He has spent many years serving as a deacon at East Auburn Baptist Church and has come to be respected and loved by many. His son Matthew was his pride and joy, whom he spoke of frequently.﻿Mr. Ouellette is survived by his son Matthew Ouellette and his wife Tammy; brother Richard Ouellette, sisters Jacqueline Laflamme, Linda Cote and husband Donald Cote. He was predeceased by his parents, Edouard and Yvette Ouellette; brother-in-law William Laflamme and sister-in-law Mona Ouellette. ﻿There will be a memorial service for Normand held at East Auburn Baptist Church on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 10 a.m. A pre-service visitation will also be available at 9 a.m. prior to the ceremony.