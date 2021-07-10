Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Bezos and Branson are going to space! Or maybe not

By Robin Andrew s
Wired UK
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrap himself to a rocket built by Blue Origin, his private space company. If all goes according to plan, Bezos, his brother Mark, an as-of-yet anonymous person who paid about £20 million in an auction for a seat, and Wally Funk – an 82-year-old test pilot who was denied her deserved place on a spacecraft in the 1960s – will be launched skyward. Their New Shepherd capsule, operating autonomously, will take them into space for a few minutes before they tumble back to terra firma.

www.wired.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bezos
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstellar Space#Space Science#Space Exploration#Other Space#Blue Origin#The Vss Unity#Latin#Paradise Lost#The Outer Space Treaty#The University Of Calgary#Fai#Hungarian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Satellites
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefenseThe Weather Channel

Three Horsemen of Space Tourism—Richard Branson, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk! What Are the Implications?

On Sunday, July 11, a little after 8 pm IST, Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity space-plane launched into the skies above New Mexico with four passengers aboard for a short suborbital excursion. This seemingly simple flight marked a huge milestone一the beginning of commercial space flights, a pipe dream cradled by Richard Branson, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk, the big three of privately funded space travel companies.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Popular Science

Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin will bring science along on their joyrides

On Sunday morning, Sirisha Bandla reached into a pouch strapped to her leg and pulled out a plastic tube containing a seedling in the mustard family and a chemical preservative. As she turned a knob on one end of the tube, the preservative surrounded the young plant, halting all biological activity. Over the next few minutes, at carefully selected moments, she repeated the action on two similar tubes.
Aerospace & DefenseEarth & Sky

The billionaire space race and the Karman line

We can be sure of one thing. When Virgin Galactic owner Richard Branson successfully rocketed to space on July 11, 2021, other billionaires were watching. In particular, Jeff Bezos – founder of Amazon, owner of the Washington Post, and owner of the sub-orbital spaceflight services company Blue Origin – was already slated for his own flight to space on July 20. In fact, Inc.com reported that Virgin Galactic had moved its launch date forward so that Branson could reach space before Bezos. Did Bezos respond to Branson’s reaching space before him with a gracious nod and sincere congratulations? Sort of, but not exactly. In fact, Blue Origin posted a colorful chart (shown below) to the company’s Twitter just two days before Virgin Galactic’s July 11 flight, highlighting some differences between its own rocket and that of Virgin Galactic. The chart compares the rockets’ vehicle types down to their window sizes. And it points to an internationally recognized boundary to space, called the Kármán line.
HomelessPosted by
The Independent

Richard Branson says critics arguing he should use his wealth to end climate change ‘are not fully educated’

Richard Branson has said that critics who believe that he should use his vast wealth to address issues such as climate change “are not fully educated as to what space does for Earth.”Speaking on ‘The Late Late Show’, hosted by Stephen Colbert, the billionaire said: “Space is connecting the billions of people who are not connected, on telephones, on other things.“Every single spaceship that we sent … putting satellites up there, monitoring different things around the world, the degradation of rainforests, monitoring food distribution, even monitoring things like climate change, these things are essential for us back here on Earth....
Stockskrwg.org

After Branson flight, Virgin Galactic slumps on stock sale

Virgin Galactic's shares have turned sharply lower after the spaceflight company said it’s made arrangements to sell up to $500 million in stock. The disclosure comes a day after founder Richard Branson briefly rocketed into space aboard Virgin’s winged space plane for the first time in what was the company’s highest-profile flight yet as it looks to begin taking up customers next year. Trading in the stock was briefly halted shortly after the stock market opened. It ended the day down more than 17%. But it is still up 71.5% so far this year.
Aerospace & Defensehypebeast.com

Elon Musk Bought a Ticket To Fly Aboard Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic Spacecraft

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, bought a ticket to fly aboard Richard Branson‘s Virgin Galactic spacecraft, according to The Wall Street Journal. A spokesperson for Virgin Galactic told The Journal that Musk had purchased a ticket for an undisclosed amount of money to make the journey into space. According to the report, it’s unclear when Musk will fly. Tickets for a Virgin Galactic spaceflight have sold for $250,000 USD each.
Aerospace & DefenseMoney Morning

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Stock Forecast After Branson Goes to Space

Richard Branson took his Virgin ride into space this weekend, and as a reward, shares of Virgin Galactic plunged 18% today. That might seem perplexing, but we're going to show you why. And for those excited by the company's prospects now that it lodged a major milestone in the commercial space race, we'll also show you our long-term SPCE stock forecast.
Aerospace & Defensematadornetwork.com

Virgin Galactic is giving away two seats to go to space

If you’re keen to imitate Sir Richard Branson and take your vacation to space, a single seat for a flight with Virgin Galactic reportedly costs $250,000. But if, like most of us, you’re lacking the dough to fly on board the VSS Unity, there might still be a way to get you and a friend 300,000 feet above planet Earth in a spaceship.

Comments / 0

Community Policy