Lewiston, ME

Obituary: Janis Rand

Sun-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUBURN – Janis Rand returned to the Lord on Dec. 6, 2020, after a short decline. She was born to Ada (Gould) and George Rand on Jan. 17, 1936. She was the sixth child of 10, all of whom have passed. She grew up in foster care with Bertha Yeaton from the age of 12 in Poland, Maine at the Methodist Campground. She graduated from Edward Little High School in 1954, went on to Gorham Teachers’ College and then to Boston University for a Masters in Religious Education. At the Methodist Church in Arlington MA, she met and later married James Rand. They moved to Auburn in 1965 and had a small hobby farm with goats. She taught second grade at Sherwood Heights School for many years and they owned Valetone Cleaners, where they both worked after her retirement from teaching. She is survived by her two children, Nancy and her husband Tony Linz, and son, Tom Rand, and her former daughter in law, Nicole Rand. She had many grandchildren and great grandchildren that brought joy to her final years.

www.sunjournal.com

