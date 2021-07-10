Annie Moore named girls wrestler of year

Annie Moore pioneered her way to history for the Cassville girls wrestling program last March.

Competing at the 112-pound weight class, the sophomore capped a 34-1 season by winning a state championship at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, making her the first girls state champion wrestler in Cassville history.

Moore has been named the Globe’s girls wrestler of the year for the 2020-2021 school year.

“I knew she was capable of it,” Wildcats coach Nathan Fortner said. “It’s also a state tournament, a very tough tournament. Everyone is good there. She had a good day, too. She wrestled really well.”

And that may have been putting it lightly.

Moore’s run to the state title was a dominant one as she picked up three consecutive falls in the second period or sooner. She pinned Josie Moody of Waynesville in 59 seconds in the quarterfinals and pinned Aiva Mayer of Carrollton in 2:39 in the semifinals.

Then she capped the tournament with a fall in 3:02 over Chloe Sheckells of Staley in the championship round.

“The latter part of the season, she had really good practices and worked on technique,” Fortner said. “She’s very strong and athletic for a 112-pound girl. Once she worked on some of the technique, she was pretty dominant at the state tournament.”

Moore also went 3-0 with three falls at the Sectional 3 Tournament at Harrisonville. Two of her falls came in the first period before she recorded a third-period pin over Josey Crisp of Diamond in the finals. The triumph made her a state qualifier for a second consecutive season.