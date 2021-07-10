Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cassville, MO

Annie Moore named girls wrestler of year

By Jared Porter
Posted by 
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BJCxf_0aslKhBB00

Annie Moore pioneered her way to history for the Cassville girls wrestling program last March.

Competing at the 112-pound weight class, the sophomore capped a 34-1 season by winning a state championship at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, making her the first girls state champion wrestler in Cassville history.

Moore has been named the Globe’s girls wrestler of the year for the 2020-2021 school year.

“I knew she was capable of it,” Wildcats coach Nathan Fortner said. “It’s also a state tournament, a very tough tournament. Everyone is good there. She had a good day, too. She wrestled really well.”

And that may have been putting it lightly.

Moore’s run to the state title was a dominant one as she picked up three consecutive falls in the second period or sooner. She pinned Josie Moody of Waynesville in 59 seconds in the quarterfinals and pinned Aiva Mayer of Carrollton in 2:39 in the semifinals.

Then she capped the tournament with a fall in 3:02 over Chloe Sheckells of Staley in the championship round.

“The latter part of the season, she had really good practices and worked on technique,” Fortner said. “She’s very strong and athletic for a 112-pound girl. Once she worked on some of the technique, she was pretty dominant at the state tournament.”

Moore also went 3-0 with three falls at the Sectional 3 Tournament at Harrisonville. Two of her falls came in the first period before she recorded a third-period pin over Josey Crisp of Diamond in the finals. The triumph made her a state qualifier for a second consecutive season.

Comments / 0

The Joplin Globe

The Joplin Globe

Joplin, MO
3K+
Followers
313
Post
540K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Joplin Globe

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Diamond, MO
City
Carrollton, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Waynesville, MO
City
Cassville, MO
City
Harrisonville, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dahmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestler#Combat#Wildcats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Sports
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy