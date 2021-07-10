Steubenville Black 12U captures Bronco B championship
The Steubenville Black 12U squad won the Bronco B championship, defeating Wellsburg in the title game. Members of the team are, front, from left, Cam Greiner, Tommy Stanchfield, Cedric Peckens and Carson Simmons. Standing are coach David Anderson, Braidyn Edwards, Lawrence Luke, Landon Bowers, Kaiden Anderson, A.J. Borsch, Saige Smarrells and head coach John Borsch. Not pictured are Joby Ribar and Brody Becker.www.weirtondailytimes.com
