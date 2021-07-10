Steubenville Black 8U finishes 21-0, wins Pinto title
Steubenville Black won the OVYBL Pinto 8U championship with an 8-1 victory over the Weirton Storm. The team gave up 45 runs in 21 games en route to a 21-0 undefeated season. Members of the team are, front, from left, Raymond Burchfield, Jordan Newlon, Adam Peeler, Jameson Daly and Kasen Krug. In the second row are Sal Pittera, Max Doughty, George Wear, Bradley Westlake, Beau Bowlen and Colton Davis. Standing are coaches Sam Pittera, Angelo Fuscardo, Mark Doughty, Brett Bowlen, Matt Davis, Sean Daly and Adam Peeler.www.weirtondailytimes.com
