Man Charged with Triple Homicide at Georgia Country Club

A man described as a “lone shooter” was arrested in Chamblee, Georgia Thursday and charged with the murder of a Kennesaw golf pro, along with two others. “Bryan Anthony Rhoden of Atlanta was taken into custody in DeKalb County, more than 25 miles from Pinetree Country Club where golf pro Gene Siller, 46, was shot dead Saturday afternoon, according to Cobb officials,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said, “Rhoden is charged with three counts of murder, three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of kidnapping, Cobb police Chief Tim Cox said during a hastily arranged news conference Thursday evening.”