Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chamblee, GA

Man Charged with Triple Homicide at Georgia Country Club

By Peter D'Abrosca
tennesseestar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man described as a “lone shooter” was arrested in Chamblee, Georgia Thursday and charged with the murder of a Kennesaw golf pro, along with two others. “Bryan Anthony Rhoden of Atlanta was taken into custody in DeKalb County, more than 25 miles from Pinetree Country Club where golf pro Gene Siller, 46, was shot dead Saturday afternoon, according to Cobb officials,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said, “Rhoden is charged with three counts of murder, three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of kidnapping, Cobb police Chief Tim Cox said during a hastily arranged news conference Thursday evening.”

tennesseestar.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chamblee, GA
State
Kansas State
Chamblee, GA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Georgia State University#Murder#Dui#Triple Homicide#Georgia Country Club#Ford#The Pinetree Country Club#Dui#Ajc#The Georgia Star News#The Star News Network#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
CelebritiesNBC News

Britney Spears conservatorship case is giving politicians the wrong ideas

In what's probably the most watched conservatorship case in history, the yearslong controversy over music superstar Britney Spears' lack of control over her own life has taken center stage as she has appeared in court to plead for her freedom in recent weeks. Doing away with conservatorships or substantially watering...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Haitian presidential guard leader detained

The head of security at Haiti’s presidential palace has been detained by police amid the ongoing probe into Haitian President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination, local police and justice officials said Thursday. The Washington Post reported that Dimitri Hérard had been taken into custody, citing confirmation from a Haitian prosecutor, a spokesperson...

Comments / 3

Community Policy