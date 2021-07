The space race between the U.S. and the Soviet Union officially began in 1955, when the Soviets said they intended to beat the U.S. by launching the first satellite. The Soviets took the lead early in the competition and made history by sending up Sputnik 1 on Oct. 4, 1957. Less than a month later, they launched Sputnik 2, carrying a dog named Laika, and the Soviet Union became the first nation to send a living being into orbit. Finally, on Jan. 31, 1958, the U.S. entered the race when it launched Explorer 1 with a payload of experimental equipment.