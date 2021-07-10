Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
White House, TN

Tennessee Department of Health Says No Word from White House on Delta Variant Response Teams

By Corinne Murdock
tennesseestar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) informed The Tennessee Star that the White House hasn’t contacted them about the Delta variant response teams. The Biden Administration announced in a press briefing last week that it would be launching these response teams due to the expectation of a surge in the COVID-19 Delta variant, which they claim is more infectious and dangerous. White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients explained that these response teams would have five focuses: increase testing and contact tracing; provide therapeutics for the infected; deploy federal personnel for vaccination, testing, and therapeutics; assist with public health response work like epidemiology, data analysis, field investigations; and increase vaccinations through campaigns.

tennesseestar.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
White House, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
White House, TN
Local
Tennessee Vaccines
White House, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta Gamma#The Tennessee Star#The White House#The Biden Administration#Americans#Cdc#Tdh#Covid#The Star News Network#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FEMA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
News Break
Department of Health
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House shifts to biweekly calls with governors on coronavirus

The White House is reducing the frequency of its weekly calls with governors to discuss the response to the coronavirus pandemic, multiple sources confirmed on Tuesday. The White House coronavirus task force had been holding conference calls each week with state leaders since January to discuss case rates, vaccination efforts, and how the federal government could assist states in getting the pandemic under control.
POTUSNewsweek

White House Blasts Door-to-door Vaccination Critics 'Doing Disservice' to Country

The White House has slammed door-to-door vaccination detractors, saying they do "a disservice to the country." Jeffrey Zients, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, on Thursday commented about ongoing efforts of President Joe Biden's administrations to vaccinate more Americans. During the White House coronavirus briefing, Zients said: "The best people...
Tennessee StateWashington Examiner

Tennessee health department halting vaccine outreach to minors

Tennessee's health department is halting its outreach to minors to get vaccinated against all diseases, not just COVID-19. Department of Health, wrote a memo explaining teenagers ages 14-17 can obtain COVID-19 vaccines without their parents' approval. After that, she said she was dismissed from her job, and the agency halted outreach to children regarding vaccines against all diseases, according to records obtained by the Tennessean.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

White House calling out critics of door-to-door vaccine push

WASHINGTON (AP) — “A disservice to the country.” “Inaccurate disinformation.” “Literally killing people.”. For months, the Biden White House refrained from criticizing Republican officials who played down the importance of coronavirus vaccinations or sought to make political hay of the federal government’s all-out effort to drive shots into arms. Not any longer.
POTUSWashington Times

Biden’s ‘door-to-door’ vaccination threat raises privacy concerns

Perhaps it was a senile moment, where President Joe Biden went off script, and undermined the actual policies of his administration. Mr. Biden certainly has had many of them. But perhaps, just perhaps, it was an indication of something more sinister, which will only discourage Americans skeptical of receiving a shot to get one.

Comments / 3

Community Policy