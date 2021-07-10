Cancel
Cole Irvin takes no-hitter into the sixth, but A’s lose to Rangers, 3-2

By Rick Wood
Daily Republic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCole Irvin took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, but the Rangers rallied and held on for a 3-2 victory Friday in Arlington, Texas. Things escalated quickly in the sixth after Eli White’s infield hit led to singles from Charlie Culberson – interrupted by Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit by a pitch – and Andy Ibanez, the latter scoring the Rangers’ first run and booting Irvin from the game without recording an out.

