Nashville, TN

Crom Carmichael Weighs in on the Left's Unethical Nature and Anonymous Bribery of Hunter Biden's Art

By Julie Carr
tennesseestar.com
 5 days ago

Live from Music Row Friday morning on The Tennessee Star Report with Michael Patrick Leahy – broadcast on Nashville's Talk Radio 98.3 and 1510 WLAC weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. – host Leahy welcomed the original all-star panelist Crom Carmichael to the studio to discuss the unethical practices of left-wing historian Jon Meacham, the Democrats, and undisclosed purchasers of Hunter Biden's straw art.

