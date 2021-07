Florida’s 2022 gubernatorial general election race will be without a doubt one of the most hotly contested and viewed statewide contests in the country. However, Floridians expect the Democrat face-off between Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried (D-FL) and Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) to be just as ugly. But with an ideological split in the Democrat camp, Crist continues to be the favorite for the nominee as he picks up an endorsement from State Senator Audrey Gibson (D).