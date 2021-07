CHATHAM Va. — On the night of Tuesday, July 13, the Pittsylvania County School Board held a routine meeting in front of a packed house of heated citizens. The meeting was intended to discuss a new return to school plan as well as several reports, such as maintenance updates and free student HPV inoculation opportunities. While these topics where discussed, the majority of the school board’s meeting was focused on county parents' and residents’ strong opposition to Virginia Department of Education’s (VDOE) model policy protecting transgender students.