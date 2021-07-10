Virginia Among 37 States Suing Google
Virginia is one of 37 states suing Google for alleged anti-competitive and unfair business practices, Attorney General Mark Herring announced Wednesday. “Google has really become a major player in the tech market, so much so that its products play a role in almost every aspect of Virginians’ daily lives, including their cell phones and the apps that they use on a regular basis,” Herring said in a press release. “Because of this market dominance, Google has allegedly been able to tightly control app distribution – and the loss of competition here has cost Virginians hundreds if not thousands of dollars more than necessary when they buy phone apps and make in-app purchases on the apps they use.”tennesseestar.com
Comments / 0