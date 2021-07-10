Virginia Among 37 States Suing Google

Google has always been known to be all about creating more options for consumers especially in mobile technology. The Android system is a perfect example but since it already has a very far and wide audience, it can’t be helped that many will question or complain about how it is working and is being managed. There will always be questions on customization, privacy, security, and premium among others. Zeroing in on the Google Play Store, the Android app store has been helpful not only to the mobile consumers but also to developers.