Virginia Among 37 States Suing Google

By Eric Burk
tennesseestar.com
 5 days ago

Virginia is one of 37 states suing Google for alleged anti-competitive and unfair business practices, Attorney General Mark Herring announced Wednesday. “Google has really become a major player in the tech market, so much so that its products play a role in almost every aspect of Virginians’ daily lives, including their cell phones and the apps that they use on a regular basis,” Herring said in a press release. “Because of this market dominance, Google has allegedly been able to tightly control app distribution – and the loss of competition here has cost Virginians hundreds if not thousands of dollars more than necessary when they buy phone apps and make in-app purchases on the apps they use.”

tennesseestar.com

