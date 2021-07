Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 00:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jefferson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR JEFFERSON COUNTY At 1213 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near De Witt to 5 miles west of Hollenberg, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...75 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Fairbury, Plymouth, Diller, Daykin, Endicott, Jansen, Reynolds, Steele City, Harbine, Rock Creek Station State Historical Park, Cub Creek Recreational Area, Crystal Springs Campground, Buckley Creek Recreational Area and Camp Jefferson. People attending Town of Jansen should seek safe shelter immediately! HAIL...0.75IN WIND...75MPH