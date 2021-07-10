Cancel
Christian County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Christian by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 20:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Christian A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHRISTIAN...SOUTHERN MOULTRIE AND CENTRAL SHELBY COUNTIES At 1205 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Assumption, or 12 miles northwest of Shelbyville, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tower Hill, Westervelt, Shelbyville and Findlay. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

