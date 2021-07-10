Asotin County Fires Update: Latest Information on Silcott and Dry Gulch Fires Headed Into Friday Night's Public Meeting
CLARKSTON - Below is the most updated information that has been made available at this time in regards to the Silcott and Dry Gulch Fires burning southwest of Clarkston. A more thorough update will also be provided during a public meeting to be held at 7:00pm Friday night (July 9) at the Asotin County Fire Station (2377 Appleside Blvd.)www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Comments / 0