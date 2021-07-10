Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarkston, WA

Asotin County Fires Update: Latest Information on Silcott and Dry Gulch Fires Headed Into Friday Night's Public Meeting

Posted by 
Big Country News
Big Country News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLARKSTON - Below is the most updated information that has been made available at this time in regards to the Silcott and Dry Gulch Fires burning southwest of Clarkston. A more thorough update will also be provided during a public meeting to be held at 7:00pm Friday night (July 9) at the Asotin County Fire Station (2377 Appleside Blvd.)

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Comments / 0

Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Asotin County, WA
Government
Clarkston, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
County
Asotin County, WA
City
Clarkston, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Burning#Lick#Dry Gulch Fires Headed#The Silcott Fire#The Dry Gulch Fire#Level 1#Red Cross Volunteers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Juliaetta, IDPosted by
Big Country News

Leland Complex Fires Update: Mop Up Operations Continue on Pine Creek Fire; Sand Mountain Fire Grows to Estimated 850 Acres With 0% Containment

LELAND, ID - More than 150 personnel continue their firefighting efforts on the Pine Creek Fire and Sand Mountain Fires, otherwise known as the Leland Complex. A Type 3 North Idaho Incident Management Team is managing the fires. The Pine Creek Fire is located near Leland, ID, approximately 2.5 miles east of Juliaetta, ID. The Sand Mountain Fire is located 2.5 miles east of Laird Park, in Latah County.
Dixie, IDPosted by
Big Country News

Dixie Fire now Over 19,000 Acres, Still 0% Contained

DIXIE - The Dixie Fire grew by nearly 2000 acres Tuesday, now totaling 19,109 acres. Crews were able to continue burnout operations on the east side of Dixie moving north from the areas previously burned. These operations were largely successful helping to reduce the threat to structures in the area, say officials.

Comments / 0

Community Policy