Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarkston, WA

Asotin County Fire Update: Silcott Fire Now 80% Contained With No Further Growth Expected; Dry Gulch Fire Continues to Burn Westward

Posted by 
Big Country News
Big Country News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLARKSTON - At a public meeting held at the Asotin County Fire Station on Friday, July 9, Incident Management coordinators as well as fire crew members provided an update on the Silcott and Dry Gulch Fires burning southwest of Clarkston. More than 380 fire personnel from multiple units have been fighting the fires since they were ignited by lightning on the morning of Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Comments / 0

Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Asotin County, WA
Government
Clarkston, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
County
Asotin County, WA
City
Clarkston, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Animals#Lick#Dry Gulch Fire Continues#Incident Management#Dry Gulch Fires#Asotin#The Dry Gulch Fire#Lincoln Middle School#Red Cross Volunteers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Elk River, IDPosted by
Big Country News

Fires Burning East of Elk River now 15% Contained

ELK RIVER - Firefighters continue implementing both direct and indirect firefighting strategies at the multiple fires burning in the Cougar Rock Complex, burning to the east and northeast of Elk River. As of Thursday morning, the combined fire area is still listed at 3,167 acres, the same area estimate released by officials on Wednesday. The fires are 15% contained. 230 personnel are working the fires.
Juliaetta, IDPosted by
Big Country News

Leland Complex Fires Update: Mop Up Operations Continue on Pine Creek Fire; Sand Mountain Fire Grows to Estimated 850 Acres With 0% Containment

LELAND, ID - More than 150 personnel continue their firefighting efforts on the Pine Creek Fire and Sand Mountain Fires, otherwise known as the Leland Complex. A Type 3 North Idaho Incident Management Team is managing the fires. The Pine Creek Fire is located near Leland, ID, approximately 2.5 miles east of Juliaetta, ID. The Sand Mountain Fire is located 2.5 miles east of Laird Park, in Latah County.
Asotin County, WAPosted by
Big Country News

Dry Gulch Fire in Asotin County Now Estimated Over 46,000 Acres After More Significant Growth Overnight, Fire Approximately 20% Contained

CLARKSTON - According to a fire update provided at 11:30am on Sunday, July 11, the Dry Gulch fire gained 8,132 acres yesterday and overnight, and is now estimated at 46,352 acres with 20% containment. All recent significant growth has been to the west and south as the fire moves into increasingly rugged terrain and heavy fuels.
Lewiston, IDPosted by
Big Country News

Snake River Complex Fires Grow to Over 54,000 Acres; Public Meeting For Information to be Held Sunday Night in Lewiston

WAHA - According to a Sunday morning (July 11) update from the Idaho Department of Lands, the Snake River Complex fires burning in the Waha area approximately 20 miles south of Lewiston is now estimated at 54,407 acres with 0% containment. On Saturday morning, the fires were reported at an estimated 39,000 acres, which suggests the fire burnt approximately 15,000 acres throughout the day. The Snake River Complex is comprised of the Hoover Ridge fire, and the Captain John and Shovel Creek fires which have now joined together.

Comments / 0

Community Policy