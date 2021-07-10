Asotin County Fire Update: Silcott Fire Now 80% Contained With No Further Growth Expected; Dry Gulch Fire Continues to Burn Westward
CLARKSTON - At a public meeting held at the Asotin County Fire Station on Friday, July 9, Incident Management coordinators as well as fire crew members provided an update on the Silcott and Dry Gulch Fires burning southwest of Clarkston. More than 380 fire personnel from multiple units have been fighting the fires since they were ignited by lightning on the morning of Wednesday, July 7, 2021.www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com
