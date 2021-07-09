Cancel
Week in Review: Wildfire Insurance Hard to Come by & Almond Shipments Stay Strong

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith wildfires already popping up across California, producers are becoming more anxious as insurance companies are canceling or declining policies. There is an optimistic outlook for almonds with demand keeping shipments moving at a good pace. New legislation has been introduced in Congress aimed at addressing drought conditions in the San Joaquin Valley. Industry efforts to help keep Huanglongbing at bay have been largely successful; however, that success does come at a cost for growers. Wildfire insurance legislation is moving through the legislative process, taking another step toward Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk. Subscribe to the weekly newsletter to receive all of the biggest headlines in agriculture.

