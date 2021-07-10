Cancel
Carmel, IN

Carmel senior living facility changes ownership

By The Reporter
readthereporter.com
 5 days ago

Majestic Management entered into an arrangement on July 1 to acquire Manor Care at Summer Trace in Carmel. Now, Majestic Care of Carmel, 12999 N. Pennsylvania St., and four other facilities will join 13 other skilled nursing and three assisted living locations in Indiana and Ohio that all operate under the name of Majestic Care. The organization will provide post-acute care services to approximately 2,100 seniors and employ more than 3,000 Care Team Members.

