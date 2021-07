Livestock producers who suffered losses during the pandemic now have another avenue for assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program (PLIP) will be available to producers beginning on July 20. Eligible livestock and poultry producers can receive USDA funding for losses related to a lack of processing capacity. The announcement was made at the National Pork Industry Conference in Wisconsin. Livestock producers will have the opportunity to apply for assistance through September 17.