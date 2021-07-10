Cancel
Hill wins drama-filled inaugural NASCAR Truck race at Knoxville

By Reid Spencer, NASCAR Wire Service
racer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the end of a remarkable race on an equally remarkable race track, Austin Hill took home the trophy in Friday night’s Corn Belt 150 at Knoxville Raceway. After a fourth attempt at overtime in the inaugural NASCAR Truck Series event at the iconic .5-mile dirt track, Hill scored his first victory of the season in a race that featured 14 cautions and a 17-car pileup in Turn 1 that could rival the biggest “Big One” at Talladega.

