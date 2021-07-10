Cancel
MLB

What we learned as Giants beat Nationals with bats, gloves

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants mostly said all the right things publicly over the last week, but privately, quite a few members of the organization wondered why Nike's designers decided that the City Connect jerseys the team is donning this weekend were so focused on fog. It seemed an uninspired...

'F--k yeah:' Crawford's chill reaction to DP astonishes Webb

Logan Webb was surprised by Brandon Crawford's muted reaction to his double play in the Giants' win on Friday night, and told reporters he would have been much more emotional after such a remarkable play. "If I made that play, I'd be like 'f--k yeah' like crazy, he's just like...
Fill-ins Casali, Ruf hit homers, Giants beat Nationals 5-3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nationals star Trea Turner turned to Curt Casali and asked the Giants catcher why Logan Webb had left the game so soon. That's how good the right-hander looked in his first start for San Francisco since late May — he just had to contend with a pitch count.
Yankees Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Rays

As the New York Yankees continue on their long road back into playoff contention, they’re wheeling and dealing – this time with the rival Tampa Bay Rays. On Thursday, the Yankees announced that they have made a trade with the Rays. Tampa Bay will receiver first baseman Mike Ford, while the Yankees will receive cash considerations and a player to be named later. In a corresponding move, the Rays announced that Tyler Glasnow has been moved to the 60-day IL.
Yankees release another veteran from minor-league contract

SEATTLE — As we wait and wait to see if the 42-41 Yankees make any upgrades or become sellers before the July 30 trade deadline, they’re continuing to trim some fat off their Triple-A roster. The latest to go is reliever Luis Garcia, who was released from his minor-league contract...
Look: Paige Spiranac Revealed Her Favorite MLB Player

It’s one of the biggest weeks of the year for Major League Baseball. It’s All-Star Week in Denver, Colorado. The Home Run Derby, featuring talents like Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, will take place on Monday evening. The All-Star Game will then take place on Tuesday evening. All eyes will...
Dodgers: 3 Untouchable Prospects for LA as Trade Deadline Nears

Trade season is fast approaching, and the Dodgers are sure to make some moves as they try and take back first place in the west after the All-Star break. Los Angeles was one of the most complete teams prior to the season, but injuries and other circumstances have left them searching for depth to get through a full 162 game schedule.
2021 MLB Draft Grades: Best and Worst Picks from Sunday Results

Now, the waiting game begins. The first 36 selections of the 2021 MLB draft are in the books in Denver as part of the league's All-Star festivities. Drawing conclusions about draft picks immediately after they were made is always a bit foolish, and that's especially true in baseball. The vast majority of the players who hear their names called will spend at least two or three years in the minors before they get called up.
MLB Names Potential Destination For Oakland Athletics – If They Move

Earlier this season, reports shared that the Oakland Athletics are exploring the possibility of moving out of the Bay Area city and to a new destination. After continued failures to finalize plans for a new stadium, the organization may be packing up shop and looking to play elsewhere. Major League...
Angels sign veteran outfielder Adam Eaton

The Angels fortified their thin outfield by signing Adam Eaton to a major league deal Wednesday, just two days after the 32-year-old veteran was granted his unconditional release by the Chicago White Sox. The left-handed-hitting Eaton, a key member of the Washington Nationals club that won the World Series in...
Mike Zunino shares Shohei Ohtani’s spotlight in AL All-Star win

DENVER — A showcase planned for Shohei Ohtani became a national stage for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and a few Rays, too. Ohtani unleashed his 100 mph heat while pitching a perfect inning for the win in becoming baseball’s first two-way All-Star. Guerrero rocked Coors Field with a 468-foot home run. The Rays’ Mike Zunino homered, too, and Tampa Bay’s Joey Wendle and Andrew Kittredge also acquitted themselves well as manager Kevin Cash led the American League to a 5-2 win over the National League on Tuesday night for its eighth straight All-Star Game victory.
Red Sox Will Reportedly Be At Cole Hamels’ Workout On Friday

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are 55-36 and sit atop the AL East, but that doesn’t mean Chaim Bloom isn’t doing everything he can to help improve the team. So on Friday, Boston will be among the teams taking a look at Cole Hamels at the lefty’s workout in Texas.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith controvery over Shohei Ohtani is what happens when a network hitches its wagon to one guy

"Shohei Ohtani could end up being the most remarkable and exciting baseball player of my lifetime, and perhaps he already is," says Drew Magary. "If you watched him at the Home Run Derby last night, you didn’t need a goddamn interpreter to love him. The man’s got enough smiles and enough titanic dingers to win you over, no matter who the f*ck you are. So it’s not simply that Stephen A. was wrong about Ohtani in the ugliest possible way, but that he was so NEEDLESSLY wrong. He didn’t need to be talking about Ohtani at all. But this is what happens when ESPN hitches its wagon to ONE guy, and then decides to filter everything that happens in sports through him. When I wrote that GQ profile (in 2019), I was told by someone within the industry that Stephen A. was quietly campaigning for the network to replace his First Take co-host, Max Kellerman. I couldn’t verify that claim, and Max still occupies a chair opposite Stephen A. every weekday morning. But that clip above shows you that Max, in fact, already HAS been replaced. By his own co-host."
J.D. Martinez Had Nickname For Shohei Ohtani When He Met Angels Star

J.D. Martinez is constantly marveling at Shohei Ohtani. Given the opportunity to meet him, the Boston Red Sox slugger cashed in on the opportunity to share the nickname he has for the Los Angeles Angels star. “I said, ‘Oh, Babe Ruth. Nice to meet you, too,'” Martinez said Monday, via...
Biggest Winners and Losers of the MLB Draft Day 1

The first day of the first Major League Baseball draft ever held outside the month of June is in the books, as teams made the initial 36 picks of the 2021 draft from the Bellco Theater in Denver on Sunday. So, let's look at who did and didn't make out...
Video Of Peyton Mannning, Shohei Ohtani Went Viral Before All-Star Game

Ahead of Tuesday night’s All-Star Game, former NFL great Peyton Manning and MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani exchanged pleasantries. Ohtani, of course, has taken the baseball world by storm, thanks to his abilities as a two-way player. He competed in Monday night’s Home Run Derby before batting leadoff for the AL team Tuesday night. Oh, and he also got the start at pitcher just a half inning later.
Phillies should be happy Wheeler got a 'save' at the All-Star Game

So, Zack Wheeler didn’t start the All-Star Game. As in he saved his bullets for the Phillies’ second-half playoff run. In the end, it was the perfect scenario for Wheeler and the Phillies. The right-hander, a first-time All-Star, was brought into Tuesday night’s game in Denver with two outs in...
Chicago Cubs: 3 trades with Oakland Athletics to blow it up

After an All Star break that was full of plenty of excitement for baseball fans, the Chicago Cubs come back to reality. Kris Bryant’s performance in the 2021 MLB All Star Game was somewhat forgettable and Craig Kimbrel pitched one-fifth of an inning. There wasn’t much to watch if you’re...

