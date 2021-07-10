Cancel
Guntersville, AL

Mack Langford

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Mack Langford passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, July 5, 2021. He was born on October 29, 1940, in Gallatin, TN, to parents C.A. and Elizabeth McCormack Langford. Mack was raised in Gallatin with his brother, C.A. Langford Jr. (Rabbit) and two sisters, Virginia and Ann Langford. Mack played football in high school and graduated from Gallatin High School in 1958. He went on to play football at Castle Heights Military Academy and later at Austin Peay State University.

