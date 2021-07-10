Greenberg Traurig's Galit Kierkut to Speak on Diversity & Inclusion at BLLA's 2021 Women in Travel and Hospitality Conference

BOSTON (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Mian R. Wang, a Litigation Practice shareholder in the Boston office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has been selected as an “Emerging Women Leaders in the Law” honoree by the Women’s Bar Association of Massachusetts (WBA). The award recognizes women attorneys who have demonstrated professional excellence or had a significant professional achievement in approximately their first 12 years in the legal profession, and either promote the status of women in the legal profession or contribute meaningfully to the equal participation of women in a just society. Wang will be honored for this recognition at the WBA’s Annual Gala on Oct. 25.