Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

The Chinese Navy Is Building a Robo-Shark

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 5 days ago

Kris Osborn

military, Asia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QYc6Q_0aslFbmC00

The fish-like undersea drone able to operate with a low acoustic signature at high speeds for reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare.

The Chinese Navy Is Building a Robo-Shark

The U.S. Navy is by no means the only force that sees the incredible value undersea drones can provide commanders in terms of high-risk surveillance, clandestine targeting reconnaissance, countermine operations and of course unparalleled endurance . Many of them can launch from missile tubes built into host-ship manned submarines beneath the surface and operate with less risk of detection in hostile waterways less approachable by submarines .

The Chinese Navy is now talking about its new “Robo-Shark” fish-like undersea drone able to operate with a low acoustic signature at high speeds for reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare.

“Replacing the traditional propeller, the Robo-Shark’s power source is the bionic tailfin, which can give it a top speed of six knots,” according to the Chinese Communist Party-run Chinese Global Times .

The report does say the Robo-Shark can conduct anti-submarine operations, however available photos do now show an armed drone able to do much more than some reconnaissance. While little information regarding the Robo-Shark’s technical attributes are cited in the Global Times report, it may be unknown as to whether it can parallel any of the many U.S. Navy Unmanned Underwater Vessels now in development .  The U.S. Navy is currently exploding with a new fleet of undersea drones of all sizes, including small, mine-hunting drones and larger, submarine-like, torpedo-armed drones.

More from The National Interest China's Mad Scientists May Have Created a New Way to Sink U.S. Aircraft Carriers China Appears to Have Secretly Sold Pakistan a Large Combat Drone, Says Report Naval Warfare Will Change Forever If Submarines Turn into Underwater Aircraft Carriers

A key measure of comparison, it would seem apparent, likely resides in the information flow capacity of the drones and the range and resolution of its sonar and undersea detection. Even extremely long-range and precise detection, however, is of questionable value if it cannot become available until the drone returns to its host submarine.

Real-time, undersea data sharing can be essential when it comes to tracking, following and potentially attacking enemy surface ships and undersea platforms. Primarily undersea drones have remotely gathered data which is then downloaded upon return, however, there are a few cutting edge ways the U.S. Navy is enabling much greater levels of undersea networking.  In a simple sense, deep underwater drones can connect with a physical cable to a surface buoy and send data renderings of gathered imagery to the surface and air platforms instantly. They could also be engineered with an antenna and transmit data upon surfacing.

The U.S. Navy is, however, fast progressing with various kinds of real-time-undersea data sharing which would bring a paradigm-changing measure of operational flexibility and response opportunities for manned submarines. For example, should a small undersea drone discover an enemy submarine, it would of course be extremely crucial if a manned host ship could learn its location right away in order to maneuver into an attack position. Should the host submarine only learn of the enemy target after the detecting drone has returned and downloaded its data, too much time may have passed and a manned submarine may simply not be able to respond as circumstances and locations will have changed.

One interesting now-in-development Navy drone, Raytheon’s Barracuda, is engineered with a wireless undersea data link and autonomous algorithms such that it can find, track and even destroy enemy targets such as mines, without needing human intervention.

Should the Chinese be operating drones with this kind of capacity, U.S. submarines and surface ships could be put at greater risk. However, the U.S. Navy has been working on undersea networking for many years and, based on available information in the newspaper, the new Robot-Shark Chinese undersea drone seems unlikely to rival the United States.

Kris Osborn is the defense editor for the National Interest . Osborn previously served at the Pentagon as a Highly Qualified Expert with the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army—Acquisition, Logistics & Technology. Osborn has also worked as an anchor and on-air military specialist at national TV networks. He has appeared as a guest military expert on Fox News, MSNBC, The Military Channel, and The History Channel. He also has a Master's Degree in Comparative Literature from Columbia University.

Image: Reuters

Comments / 20

National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
49K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The U S Navy#Chinese Global Times#Raytheon#Pentagon#Logistics Technology#Fox News#Msnbc#The Military Channel#The History Channel#Columbia University#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
China
News Break
Army
Related
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

China Targets Taiwan, U.S. As 36 Warplanes Buzz Island in 72 Hours

China has dispatched 36 military planes into the defensive airspace around southern Taiwan this week in pointed maneuvers targeting its democratic government and its staunchest international backer, the United States. The frequent "gray zone" coercion involving People's Liberation Army assets was unusually absent for about 10 days before a large...
MilitaryPosted by
Forbes

Why The U.S. Army Is Considering Walking Vehicles

Legged combat robots are a science-fiction staple, from Star Wars’ four-legged AT-AT Walkers to the two-legged Gundam and other Mecha striding through anime series. New work from the Army Research laboratory suggests that while walkers have made little progress so far, in the future they may stand tall beside other military vehicles. Even walking tanks may not be impossible.
MilitaryHot Hardware

US Navy Scraps Sci-Fi Railgun For New Advanced Weapons Tech In Response To China

In what feels like a Déjà vu moment, the U.S. Navy has decided to ditch its electromagnetic railgun weapons system. Back in 2018, we reported on a Chinese warship spotted with its own railgun after the Navy scrapped the idea then. Now, the railgun has seemingly been tossed once more in favor of hypersonic missiles in a hyper-expensive game of catchup.
Hawaii StatePosted by
Newsweek

Russian Navy Warships Come Within Two Dozen Miles of Hawaii

Russian navy vessels closed in on the coast of Hawaii in a provocative move by Moscow during its largest military exercises in the region since the end of the Cold War. Although the Russian ships did not enter U.S. territorial waters, Navy Captain Mike Kafka, spokesperson for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said they had got within "approximately 20 to 30 nautical miles (23 to 34 statute miles) off the coast of Hawaii."
Annapolis, MDUSNI News

The Navy Lacks a Culture of Purpose

A force structure without a strategy is just a number, and a sailor without a sense of purpose is lost at sea. Join the U.S. Naval Institute to gain access to this article and other articles published in Proceedings since 1874. Members receive this valuable benefit and so much more.
MilitaryPosted by
Forbes

The U.S. Navy’s Next Amphibious Ship Aims To Blend In, Sneak Around

The U.S. Marine Corps wants a whole lot of new amphibious ships. Small ones that, in wartime, would sail alone with a couple platoons of Marines aboard, skipping between secretive islands outposts in the Western Pacific where the Corps would set up missile batteries and airfields inside the outermost ring of Chinese forces.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Taiwan reports largest incursion yet by Chinese air force

TAIPEI — Twenty-eight Chinese air force aircraft, including fighters and nuclear-capable bombers, entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday, the island's government said, the largest reported incursion to date. While there was no immediate comment from Beijing, the news comes after the Group of Seven leaders issued a...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Secretive Submarines Are Cropping Up All Over The Place

A new model of Chinese attack submarine appears in Shanghai. The Russian navy launches a huge new special-mission sub armed with a radiological doomsday weapon. Meanwhile the U.S. Navy signals to the world that its own submarines, including its most heavily-armed attack boats, are everywhere all the time. It’s been...
Aerospace & DefenseJanes

Pentagon seeks F-35 engine options

The Pentagon is considering Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) engine options due to the propulsion system's difficult sustainment and an expected need for better performance in the future. Lieutenant General Eric Fick, F-35 program executive officer (PEO), told a House panel on 13 July that the...

Comments / 20

Community Policy