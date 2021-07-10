John Gibson

Mr. John Howard Gibson of Union Grove, Alabama, passed away Monday evening, June 28, 2021, at the age of 53. John was born in Guntersville on February 7, 1968, to Howard Mac Gibson and Mary Hugh Cox Gibson. He made his profession as a lifelong farmer; enjoying row cropping, raising and harvesting hogs to produce sausage and barbecue – which was praised as the best in the area. Alongside his father, he owned and operated Gibson’s Farm Fresh Sausage in Union Grove. In his spare time, John enjoyed activities such as boating on the river with his family and friends, traveling to Gatlinburg and Talladega, watching his favorite birds and wildlife, hunting, visiting friends at Cooley’s Grocery, and spending time with people in the community.