Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Union Grove, AL

John Gibson

advertisergleam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. John Howard Gibson of Union Grove, Alabama, passed away Monday evening, June 28, 2021, at the age of 53. John was born in Guntersville on February 7, 1968, to Howard Mac Gibson and Mary Hugh Cox Gibson. He made his profession as a lifelong farmer; enjoying row cropping, raising and harvesting hogs to produce sausage and barbecue – which was praised as the best in the area. Alongside his father, he owned and operated Gibson’s Farm Fresh Sausage in Union Grove. In his spare time, John enjoyed activities such as boating on the river with his family and friends, traveling to Gatlinburg and Talladega, watching his favorite birds and wildlife, hunting, visiting friends at Cooley’s Grocery, and spending time with people in the community.

www.advertisergleam.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Union Grove, AL
Guntersville, AL
Obituaries
State
Alabama State
City
Talladega, AL
City
Shannon, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
City
Guntersville, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Howard
Person
Mark Ferguson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farm Fresh Sausage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsCNN

Liberals struggle with Breyer's refusal to retire

Washington (CNN) — Justice Stephen Breyer's latest signal, in comments made exclusively to CNN, that he is not yet ready to retire from the Supreme Court is angering progressive advocates and leading legal observers to wonder whether the left's pressure campaign on Breyer backfired. For months, liberal groups have called...

Comments / 0

Community Policy