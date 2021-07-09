Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Eighty Year High:The National Debt Is Reaching Wartime-Levels

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 11 days ago

Stephen Silver

Deficit,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1euqji_0aslFZxc00

“Relative to the size of the economy, this year’s deficit is projected to total 13.4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), making it the second largest since 1945, exceeded only by the 14.9 percent shortfall recorded last year,” the CBO said in an update.

Eighty Year High:The National Debt Is Reaching Wartime-Levels

The passage of stimulus packages in 2020 and 2021 has had big effects on the economy, from lifting large numbers of people from poverty and hunger to giving people more money to put back into the economy. But it’s also, indisputably, added to the federal budget deficit.

The Congressional Budget Office said Friday that the baseline federal budget for fiscal year 2021 is $3 trillion. That’s $130 million less than for the previous year, although still much higher than the deficit in 2019.

“Relative to the size of the economy, this year’s deficit is projected to total 13.4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), making it the second largest since 1945, exceeded only by the 14.9 percent shortfall recorded last year,” the CBO said in an update. “The economic disruption caused by the 2020–2021 coronavirus pandemic and the legislation enacted in response continue to weigh on the deficit (which was already large by historical standards before the pandemic).”

However, the CBO also said that it expects the deficit to lower again once the stimulus wears off.

More from The National Interest Should We Be Worried About This Much National Debt? Can Biden Spend His Way Out of Economic Disaster? How Concerned Should America Be About the Rising Budget Deficit?

“Baseline deficits under current law are significantly smaller after 2021 and average $1.2 trillion from 2022 to 2031. They average 4.2 percent of GDP through 2031, well above their 50-year average of 3.3 percent. In CBO’s projections, the deficit declines to about 3 percent of GDP in 2023 and 2024 before increasing again, reaching 5.5 percent in 2031,” the CBO said. “By the end of the period, both primary deficits (which exclude net outlays for interest) and interest outlays are increasing in nominal terms and as a share of GDP.”

According to The Washington Post , the government is likely to spend $6.8 trillion in 2021, while collecting $3.8 trillion in revenue.

The CBO also predicted that inflation will rise 3 percent this year, before dropping back to 2 percent next year, in agreement with the views of the Fed. The agency also predicted robust economic growth for the post-pandemic era, as high as 7.4 percent in fiscal year 2021.

“It’s more than any other year besides last year, which is in line with what we expect given the American Rescue Plan ,” Marc Goldwein, the senior vice president at the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, told The Washington Post .

“If there’s one thing we should have learned from the last 10 years, it’s that fears of government debt have been greatly exaggerated,” J. W. Mason, a professor of economics at the City University of New York, told The Washington Post . “In the U.S. and other rich countries, we have seen historically high debt levels with none of the negative consequences that they were expected to bring.”

Stephen Silver, a technology writer for the National Interest , is a journalist, essayist and film critic, who is also a contributor to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Philly Voice, Philadelphia Weekly, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, Living Life Fearless, Backstage magazine, Broad Street Review and Splice Today. The co-founder of the Philadelphia Film Critics Circle, Stephen lives in suburban Philadelphia with his wife and two sons. Follow him on Twitter at @StephenSilver.

Image: Reuters.

Comments / 0

National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
50K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Silver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Debt#U S Gdp#Government Debt#Cbo#The National Interest#The Washington Post#The American Rescue Plan#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Philly Voice#Philadelphia Weekly#Living Life#Backstage#Broad Street Review#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Businesspharmaceutical-technology.com

US inflation rate reaches a 13-year high – leading macroeconomic influencers

Economists argue whether the US is entering into a decade-long inflationary period similar to the 1970s that was driven by the oil crisis. John Whitehead, an environmental and natural resource economist and a professor in the department of economics at the Appalachian State University, shared an article on how inflation has hit some prices more than others in the US. Economists state that the costs are surging for many products as the Covid-19 restrictions ease up, but the impact has been uneven.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 2.3 million people last month receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends.
Public Healthtucsonpost.com

NBER says COVID-19 induced U.S. recession lasts two months

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Xinhua) -- The COVID-19 induced U.S. economic recession in 2020 lasted two months, making it the shortest U.S. recession on record, the Business Cycle Dating Committee of the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) said on Monday. "The committee has determined that a trough in monthly economic...
POTUSAOL Corp

New stimulus checks could start hitting your account automatically

Lawmakers continue to urge the White House to approve a fourth stimulus check for Americans who are struggling financially, with some proposing that future relief be tied to economic conditions, meaning stimulus checks might hit bank accounts automatically. Find: $1400 Stimulus May Be on the Way — This Time from...
Lakeland, FLThe Ledger

Voice of the People: Taxes, national debt and cost of living are increasing

Today's Democrats continue their political three-ring circus war on America's Constitutional freedoms. Open borders, mass immigration and socialist politics have become nothing but a joke to watch. All we see and hear is distraction after distraction. Our taxes, national debt and cost of living are increasing due to radical laws...
Economywvgazettemail.com

Tom Crouser: We must overcome the dangers of our national debt

Just in time for Independence Day, the Congressional Budget Office released its first set of projections to include the effects of the American Rescue Plan enacted in March. Results aren’t good. Government was spending more than our income before the pandemic and is expected to do so when the economy...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Donald Trump's latest dangerous vaccine pronouncement

(CNN) — The numbers are deeply worrisome. Covid-19 cases -- fueled by the fast-spreading Delta variant -- have nearly tripled over the past three weeks. Every state in the country has seen an increase in cases. It is, by any measure, a fraught moment in the 16-month fight against the...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

When will fed policy begin to exacerbate unemployment?

Instead of reducing unemployment, will the Federal Reserve policy soon contribute to it? By increasing inflationary pressure, the Fed’s bond-buying program could begin giving employers a reason to forestall additional hiring in an already uncertain economy. The threat from Fed policy here is a specific example of the general problem that arises from the blunt tools of government responses to the subtleties of economic issues.
HomelessPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

USDA Rural Development: Federal Relief Resources For Renters And Landlords

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently announced a one-month extension of the CDC Eviction Moratorium expiring on July 31, 2021. USDA recognizes the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered an almost unprecedented housing affordability crisis in the United States. The American Rescue Plan (ARP) provided billions of dollars to support distressed tenants and landlords and USDA continues to collaborate with federal partners to ensure Rural America receives ample relief.
Wyoming Stateoilcity.news

Lummis says Wyoming tired of ‘reckless spending’ as debt ceiling looms

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming’s U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis said on Monday that the country is “about to hit the debt ceiling. Again.”. The debt ceiling refers to the total amount of money the federal government is “authorized to borrow to meet its existing legal obligations, including Social Security and Medicare benefits, military salaries, interest on the national debt, tax refunds, and other payments,” according to the U.S. Treasury Department.
Agriculturenewsdakota.com

Rural Mainstreet Index Stays in Growth Territory

(NAFB) – Creighton University’s Rural Mainstreet Index stayed above growth neutral for the seventh month in a row. The monthly survey of bank CEOs in areas that rely on agriculture and energy shows that the June index fell to a still strong 70.0 from May’s record high of 78.8. The index ranges from 0 to 100, with growth neutral at 50.0. Almost half of the bank CEOs say their local economy expanded between May and June.
Foreign PolicyUS News and World Report

Vietnam Pledges Not to Devalue Currency in Agreement With U.S. Treasury

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Vietnam has pledged not to deliberately weaken its dong currency to gain an export advantage, reaching an agreement with the U.S. Treasury to refrain from "competitive devaluation" and make its monetary and exchange rate policies more transparent. The agreement, announced in a joint statement by Treasury Secretary Janet...
Businessphiladelphiaherald.com

Fitch affirms Malaysia at BBB+ with stable outlook

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Fitch Ratings on Monday affirmed Malaysia's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a stable outlook. Malaysia's rating balances prospects for strong and broad-based medium-term growth and persistent current account surpluses with a highly diversified export base, against high public debt, a low government revenue base and lingering political uncertainty, the rating agency said in a statement.
Economycapecod.com

State Jobless Rate Continues to Fall

HYANNIS – Unemployment rates were down across the state for the month of June, with the leisure and hospitality industry showing one of the biggest recoveries from the hit it took at the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The total unemployment rate in June was down one-tenth of a percentage...
EconomyUS News and World Report

U.S. Recession Ended in April 2020, Making It Shortest on Record

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. recession touched off by the coronavirus lasted only two months, ending with a low point reached in April 2020 after the start of a sharp drop in economic activity in March of that year, the U.S. Business Cycle Dating Committee announced Monday. The committee, a group...
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

4th Stimulus Check Update: Who Else Is Eligible For More Stimulus Aid?

The 4th stimulus check doesn’t look like a possibility at this moment. However, many struggling Americans are still eligible for economic assistance! The Coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of damage in the lives of middle-class Americans and everyone is looking to come out of the misery. The 4th Stimulus...

Comments / 0

Community Policy