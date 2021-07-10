Gary Bullock

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleGary Patrick Bullock, 60, of Scottsboro passed away in the home that he loved on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Gary was born in Reno, Nevada, and since he was a small child had a larger than life personality. Gary went All-State in wrestling and football, earning him a scholarship to Troy University where he earned his bachelor of science degree in accounting and business/management in 1984, and then went on to earn his MBA in 2002 from Lake Forest Graduate School of Management. But he would say his greatest success was maintaining close relationships and being a great father to his two children, Colton and Savannah Bullock.

