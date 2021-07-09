County Clerk’s office faces issues regarding statewide vehicle services system
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Friday that vehicle-related transactions at County Clerks offices are temporarily unavailable due to intermittent system issues. The KYTC shared that the County Clerks offices use KYTC’s Automated Vehicle Information System to process transactions such as vehicle registrations, transfers and vehicle titling, but a transfer of systems over the holiday weekend from AVIS to a new inventory system caused a service interruption, a KYTC press release said.www.kentuckynewera.com
