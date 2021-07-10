PUBLIC NOTICE PUBLICATION NOTICE TO CREDITORS APPOINTMENT ESTATE OF RONALD JOSEPH PARDO, Deceased. Probate Court Case Number 2021-0145. Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted of KAREN ANN MADORE on the 1st day of July 2021, by the Honorable Talmadge East, Judge of Probate of Tallapoosa County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allotted by law or the same shall be barred. Alexander City Outlook: July 10, 17, and 24, 2021 EST/PARDO.