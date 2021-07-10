Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

EST/PARDO

Dadeville Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUBLIC NOTICE PUBLICATION NOTICE TO CREDITORS APPOINTMENT ESTATE OF RONALD JOSEPH PARDO, Deceased. Probate Court Case Number 2021-0145. Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted of KAREN ANN MADORE on the 1st day of July 2021, by the Honorable Talmadge East, Judge of Probate of Tallapoosa County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allotted by law or the same shall be barred. Alexander City Outlook: July 10, 17, and 24, 2021 EST/PARDO.

www.alexcityoutlook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama#Letters Testamentary
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsCNN

Liberals struggle with Breyer's refusal to retire

Washington (CNN) — Justice Stephen Breyer's latest signal, in comments made exclusively to CNN, that he is not yet ready to retire from the Supreme Court is angering progressive advocates and leading legal observers to wonder whether the left's pressure campaign on Breyer backfired. For months, liberal groups have called...

Comments / 0

Community Policy