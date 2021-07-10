Cancel
Tallapoosa County, AL

EST/POWERS

Dadeville Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, ALABAMA The estate of Runas Powers, Jr., deceased. Case no. 2021-0162 NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT TO BE PUBLISHED BY EXECUTRIX Letters Testamentary on the estate of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 1st day of July, 2021, by the Honorable Talmadge East, Judge of Probate, Tallapoosa County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred. Mary Alice Powers Executrix of the Estate of Runas Powers, Jr. Thomas A. Radney RADNEY, RADNEY, & JACKSON, LLC Attorney for the Executrix Alexander City Outlook: July 10, 17, and 24, 2021 EST/Powers.

