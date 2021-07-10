PUBLIC NOTICE ADVERTISEMENT FOR COMPLETION LEGAL NOTICE In accordance with Chapter I, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that, Mark Johnson Construction, LLC. Contractor, has completed the Contract for Improvement of the 2018 Adams Water Treatment Plant Improvement Project for the City of Alexander City, Alabama, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify The City of Alexander City, AL. Mark Johnson Construction, LLC PO Box 20040 Tuscaloosa, AL 35402 (205) 752-1978 Alexander City Outlook: July 10, 17, 24 and 31, 2021 COMPLETION.