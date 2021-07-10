Cancel
Alabama State

EST/FORD, JERRY

Dadeville Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUBLIC NOTICE Case Number 2021-0160 Notice to Creditors The State of Alabama, Tallapoosa County Probate Court Estate of Jerry Ford, Case Number 2021-0160, Deceased Letters of Administration of said decedent, having been granted to the undersigned on the 1ST day of JULY 2021, by the Honorable TALMADGE L. EAST, Judge of the Probate Court of Tallapoosa County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are required to file an itemized and verified statement of such claim in the office of the said Judge of Probate within six months from the above date, or said claim will be barred and payment prohibited. Personal Representative ALICIA FORD Alexander City Outlook: July 10, 17, and 24 2021 EST/Ford, Jerry.

Tallapoosa County, AL
Alabama Government
Alabama State
Tallapoosa County, AL
