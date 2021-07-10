Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Growth marketing roundup: cool SaaS, marketing lies, VR ads and more

By Miranda Halpern
TechCrunch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechCrunch is collecting responses in this survey to find the best growth marketer for founders to work with. We’ve included some of our favorites, below the links. This early-stage marketing expert says ‘B2B SaaS is actually very, very cool now’: Extra Crunch reporter Anna Heim interviews Wales-based growth marketer Lucy Heskins about her experience working with start-ups, how content marketing is best used, and more!

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#B2b Marketing#Online Marketing#Marketing Agency#Content Marketing#Techcrunch#Vr#Ar#Nikita His Company#Mistergreen#Dutch#Tesla#Product Marketing#Growth Marketing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Marketing
Related
Moviesimdb.com

VR Growth, Opportunities Highlighted at Cannes Film Market

One of the biggest conundrums for many working in the fledgling Xr sector is how to make money in the medium. As part this week’s Cannes Xr program, Jingshu Chen, co-founder of VR entertainment platform VeeR will deliver a keynote that seeks to address the issue. Beijing-based VeeR distributes, produces...
EconomyTechCrunch

This week in growth marketing on TechCrunch

We’re using your recommendations to find top experts to interview and have them write their own columns here. This week we talked to Kathleen Estreich and Emily Kramer of new growth advising firm MKT1 and veteran designer Scott Tong, and published a pair of articles by growth marketing agency Demand Curve.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

SaaS Security Market - Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Google, Cisco Systems, McAfee, Symantec

It's very difficult times ahead for human-kind for we are fighting two pandemics simultaneously. Health & Economy. Salute to all healthcare professionals across the globe, who have dived headfirst selflessly into this tough battle to keep us breathing. We at JCMR, on the other hand, are fighting the "battle to save industry sectors and companies therein from a literal meltdown". With critical supply and demand lines severely impaired, we have deployed on war-footing our research folks, industry consultants, SMEs and vertical evangelists to aid CxOs across the globe in doing whatever it takes to help them keep their lights on in this difficult hour. The battle is just starting to heat up… even In this situation our research team managed to gather latest information about Global SaaS Security Market report while evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global SaaS Security Market Report.
Economymediapost.com

Ad Agencies Frustrated By Job Market

People are fleeing the ad industry due to burnout and the desire to work from home, as agencies continue to struggle to fill open positions. Brian Dolan, founder and CEO of remote staffing company WorkReduce, told Insider that some agencies have hundreds of open positions. They are struggling more than usual to fill the slots and many ad professionals leave the industry.
TechnologySFGate

Marketing support features come standard on transcosmos proprietary SaaS CMS, DEC CMS, a digital marketing platform

TOKYO (PRWEB) July 02, 2021. transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has deployed and released three new marketing support features on "DEC CMS," its proprietary SaaS CMS. The three features are, "AB testing" to validate the performance of content, "marketing campaign management," and "marketing campaign access analysis." The DEC CMS is a multilingual CMS powered by "Acquia," a platform built on "Drupal," the open source CMS used across the world.
MarketsAdvanced Television

Forecast: Digital Out of Home ad market rapid growth

Research from Alfi reveals 95 per cent of advertising executives expect the Digital Out of Home (DOOH) advertising sector to grow over the next two years, with 51 per cent anticipating dramatic expansion. At the end of 2020, the DOOH advertising market was estimated to be worth $41.06 billion, but...
TechnologyElectronic Engineering Times

Facebook Leads VR Headset Market in Q1 2021

Article By : International Data Corp. Global shipments of virtual reality (VR) headsets grew by 52.4% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2021, according to IDC. Global shipments of virtual reality (VR) headsets grew by 52.4% year over year in the first quarter of 2021, according to new data from the International Data Corp. (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Augmented and Virtual Reality Headset Tracker.
Technologymartechseries.com

Logiq Partners with Peer39 to Bring Advanced Pre-Bid Keyword, Contextual & Brand Safety Solutions to E-Commerce Marketing

Logiq, Inc., a global provider of award-winning e-commerce and fintech solutions, has partnered with Peer39 to provide small and medium-sized brands (SMBs), and the agencies that serve them, with the industry’s largest and most scaled pre-bid keyword, contextual and brand safety solutions for modern marketers. Integrated within Logiq’s Digital Marketing platform, Logiq’s clients will have direct access to Peer39’s industry-leading capabilities within a single experience.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Incredible Growth of Mobile Ad Hoc Network (MANET) Market in Future by Industry Key Players | Cisco, Bluetronix, Neragon Networks

The global market should grow from USD xx billion in 2021 to USD xx billion 2027 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of xx % for the period of 2021-2027. The report is structured to provide both qualified qualitative and quantitative components of the sector for each of the study’s regions and countries. A full competitive landscape of the worldwide Mobile Ad Hoc Network (MANET) Market is provided in the research, as well as an analysis of Porter’s five forces model for the market.
SoftwareCIO

Zoho enters self-service BI market with focus on usability, data prep

Productivity SaaS provider Zoho has entered the business intelligence (BI) platform market, announcing an AI-powered, self-service platform that combines the new Zoho DataPrep application with an enhanced version of Zoho Analytics. The Chennai, India-based multinational is betting that it can win over business users with a combination of features focused...
Softwaremartechseries.com

SparkPost Announces Inbox Tracker on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

SparkPost Launches Inbox Tracker Integration with Salesforce for Improved Inbox Placement and Performance. SparkPost announced it has launched Inbox Tracker on Salesforce AppExchange, offering deliverability analytics to users, enabling them to monitor and optimize their email marketing programs in real time to get more emails to the inbox. A fully-integrated version of Inbox Tracker is now available to users via AppExchange, providing the ability to take action using real-time insights and deliverability data within Salesforce Marketing Cloud. SparkPost Inbox Tracker gives enterprises enhanced email campaign visibility and control, and access to a wide variety of email data and insights within Salesforce’s easy-to-use interface.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Zoho Advances BI and Analytics Market with New Self-Service Platform; Transforms Relationships Between Businesses and Their Data

Platform delivers new AI-powered data preparation and management capabilities, deeper augmented analytics, improved data visualization and analysis to create actionable, industry-leading business insights. Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, announced its new Business Intelligence (BI) Platform — an AI-driven data analytics solution empowering businesses to surface precise and actionable...
EconomyInc.com

6 Marketing Trends to Prepare for in 2022

You can't go through something like a yearlong (and counting) global pandemic and not expect some things to change. Then again, marketers and change aren't exactly strangers. Marketing professionals have always lived in a world where consumers' preferences are constantly evolving and they are forced to adapt. In the past year, marketers have done so in spades, rolling with the abrupt suspension of in-person events, a massive shift toward digital marketing, and -- for many -- reduced budgets.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Acquia Advances Composable Enterprise with Latest Version of Digital Experience Platform

Digital experience company Acquia today announced major updates to the Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform (DXP). Acquia Open DXP is powered by Drupal Cloud and Marketing Cloud, bringing the full power of the integrated Acquia platform to enable marketers, developers and IT operators to assemble and deploy digital experiences for every point in the customer journey. This latest version includes support for the employee experience, a new China hosting service and a newly integrated user interface for Marketing Cloud, among other enhancements.
BusinessTechCrunch

Impact raises $150M at a $1.5B valuation as affiliate and other marketing partnerships come into their own

Impact — which has built a partnership management platform that lets brands engage people for influencer and affiliate marketing or wider business development; lets publishers also connect with brands and influencers; and provides the infrastructure both to track that content and collect revenues around it — has closed $150 million in funding on a $1.5 billion valuation.
JobsAxios

Digital & Creative Marketing Strategist

InVue’s Digital & Creative Marketing Strategist is a key player in the success of InVue’s global marketing strategy and will be responsible for all online and email marketing efforts. You will possess a wide variety of skills and experience across various digital platforms and be responsible for driving digital campaigns and activities.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Matterport and PTC Enable Customers to Create Augmented Reality Experiences for Large Spaces

The integration between the Matterport and PTC Vuforia platforms fuels innovative applications from industrial to retail. Matterport, Inc., the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, which has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Gores Holdings VI, today announced its platform integration with the PTC Vuforia Engine™ and Vuforia Studio™ augmented reality (AR) software offerings available within the Vuforia® Enterprise Augmented Reality Suite.
InternetDaily Illini

The Brand Hub hosts inaugural Frontiers of Digital Advertising

The Hub for Brand Innovation and Advertising Technology is hosting a virtual summer academy this July called the “Frontiers of Digital Advertising,” focusing on data analytics and digital advertising. The program started on July 9 and will run through until July 30 for a total of four weeks. Participants will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy